COMMODITIES-Down again on Europe fears; oil, metals sink

* Oil records biggest 5-day drop since October * US copper logs sharpest 1-day loss in a month * Sugar, coffee, cocoa and soybeans down too By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Commodities fell across the board o n T uesday, with oil notching its biggest five-day loss since October and copper posting its biggest slide in a month as post-election worries in Greece and France sparked broad risk aversion across financial markets. The dollar's unyielding strength against the euro and forecasts for bountiful crop supplies fueled selling in some agricultural markets. Sugar tumbled to 20-month lows while soybeans closed down a second straight day. Analysts said Greece's political turmoil and a leadership change in France triggered the sell-off. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index slid nearly 1 percent. Since its close on May 1, the CRB has lost more than 4 percent, slipping in four out of five sessions. Wall Street stocks also fell, while the dollar and U.S. Treasuries rose on safe-haven buying. Oil prices fell for a fifth day running as Athens's post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about weakening demand for petroleum as supply grows. Crude futures, the euro and U.S. stocks all pared losses after early tumbles on news that Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras will not cooperate with Greece's two main parties unless they renege on pledges to abide by a bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. In France, new Socialist President-elect Francois Hollande has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity. "As Europe's political, financial and social cohesion crumbles, it will have the attendant effect on demand" for commodities, said Michael Fitzpatrick, editor of industry newsletter Energy Overview in New York. Even gold, which often comes up as a safe-haven in times of economic and political trouble, fell after investors questioned whether Europe would come through with the billions of euros needed to bail out its troubled economies. "Absent new monetary stimulus, gold doesn't make sense" as a safe-haven, said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has about $33 billion under management. He added that gold usually did well when "people are fearful of the fiat currencies eroding their wealth". New York's most-active gold futures contract, June, finished down 2 percent at $1,604.50 an ounce, after almost breaching this year's low of $1,599.50. In oil, the benchmark Brent crude in London settled down 43 cents at $112.73 a barrel after falling more than $2.60 to a session low of $110.53.  Aside from the political turmoil in Greece, oil was pulled down by remarks from Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi who said the kingdom was storing 80 million barrels in case of any disruption in supplies. U.S. crude finished down 93 cents at $97.01, off its intraday bottom of $95.52. Copper prices fell their most in a month. The metal's most-active July contract in New York settled at $3.6775 per lb, down 2.5 percent to mark its biggest one-day fall since April 4. In London, the three-month copper contract ended down almost 1 percent at $8,095 a tonne as U.K. markets reopened from a bank holiday. Prices at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 97.33 -0.61 -0.6% -1.5% Brent crude 113.00 -0.16 -0.1% 5.2% Natural gas 2.393 0.057 2.4% -19.9% US gold 1604.50 -34.60 -2.1% 2.4% Gold 1604.89 -33.21 -2.0% 2.6% US Copper 367.75 -9.60 -2.5% 7.0% Dollar 79.837 0.234 0.3% -0.4% CRB 295.130 -2.330 -0.8% -3.3% US corn 666.00 1.00 0.2% 3.0% US soybeans 1437.75 -25.75 -1.8% 20.0% US wheat 609.00 2.75 0.5% -6.7% US Coffee 175.15 1.00 0.6% -23.2% US Cocoa 2326.00 -31.00 -1.3% 10.3% US Sugar 20.37 -0.68 -3.2% -12.3% US silver 29.414 -0.658 -2.2% 5.4% US platinum 1508.30 -21.80 -1.4% 7.4% US palladium 622.85 -24.95 -3.9% -5.1% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)