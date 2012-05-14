FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Mounting Greece fears slam CRB to 19-month low
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Mounting Greece fears slam CRB to 19-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* CRB at lowest since October 2010
    * U.S. crude, copper, gold near 4-month lows
    * Raw sugar flat after nearing 20-month bottom

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The sell-off in commodities
deepened o n M onday, with U.S. crude oil sinking below $95 and a
benchmark index for resource markets touching a 19-month bottom,
as Greece's political woes exacerbated fears that trouble in
Europe would drag demand for raw materials.	
    The euro's slide to December lows sent the dollar
rallying anew, further dragging commodities, which are mostly
priced in the U.S. currency. 	
    China's move to free up more cash from its banks for lending
after the dismal industrial production data it issued from last
week also reaffirmed some investors' fears that the No. 2
economy was less resilient than thought.	
    "The liquidity improvement (by China) will not help because
there's simply no demand out there," said Henry Liu, head of
commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.	
    "It's not about liquidity, it's about real demand," he
added. 	
    Crude oil, copper and gold futures in
New York hit a four-month trough. Soybeans traded in Chicago
 plumbed a six-week low.   	
    U.S. raw sugar futures neared a 20-month bottom but
then bounced up to trade flat. Robusta coffee bucked the trend,
rising to an eight-month high on tight supplies due to strong
demand in emerging markets. 	
    The broad commodities sell-off came as efforts to form a
coalition government in Greece after its May 6 elections
remained inconclusive, throwing into limbo the country's debt
commitments. European Union policymakers warned Athens it cannot
remain in the euro zone if it tore up bailout program
agreements.   	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
closely-followed indicator for commodities, fell more than 1
percent to below 290 points -- its lowest since October 2010.
The CRB is now down 6 percent on the year after a downtrend that
began with the slide in oil prices over the past few weeks.	
    U.S. crude oil, which accounts for nearly a quarter
of the CRB's weighting, fell nearly 2 percent to $93.65 a barrel
-- breaking the market's $95 psychological support and setting a
low not seen since Dec. 19.	
    London's Brent crude slid more than 1 percent,
hovering near $110, or a Jan. 25 low.	
    	
 Prices at 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT)                       
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    94.44    -1.69  -1.8%   -4.4%
 Brent crude                110.76    -1.50  -1.3%    3.1%
 Natural gas                 2.430   -0.079  -3.2%  -18.7%
 
 US gold                   1561.30   -22.70  -1.4%   -0.4%
 Gold                      1561.40   -16.90  -1.1%   -0.2%
 US Copper                  355.85    -8.95  -2.5%    3.6%
 LME Copper                7843.50  -169.50  -2.1%    3.2%
 Dollar                     80.579    0.314   0.4%    0.5%
 CRB                       288.040   -3.760  -1.3%   -5.7%
 
 US corn                    611.00     3.00   0.5%   -5.5%
 US soybeans               1394.00   -10.00  -0.7%   16.3%
 US wheat                   604.00    11.25   1.9%   -7.5%
 
 US Coffee                  173.70    -2.85  -1.6%  -23.9%
 US Cocoa                  2234.00   -85.00  -3.7%    5.9%
 US Sugar                    20.17    -0.04  -0.3%  -13.2%
 
 US silver                  28.325   -0.533  -1.9%    1.5%
 US platinum               1442.80   -28.60  -1.9%    2.7%
 US palladium               595.95    -7.45  -1.2%   -9.2%

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.