COMMODITIES-Markets mixed; crop prices up strongly
May 15, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets mixed; crop prices up strongly

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* German growth offers some respite to euro/global worries
    * Natgas tops gains; corn, soy, wheat and robusta rise
strongly
    * Oil prices mixed; copper and gold still weak

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Commodities were mixed on
T uesday after five days of broad declines, with agricultural
markets recovering the most and oil and metals still weak, as
German economic growth data offered some solace to investors
still jittery about the euro zone.	
    Better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised
hopes that Germany might steer its way through the European debt
crisis. The euro-zone economy stagnated and posted zero growth
in the quarter, but avoided a recession.
  	
    Still, many investors remained worried about the global
economy and the outlook for raw materials demand.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, rose 0.2 percent after losing 3
percent in five previous sessions.	
    The euro resumed its slide against the dollar after Greece
failed to form a government and said it would hold new
elections. Investors worried that the country might exit the
euro. 	
    Wall Street's S&P 500 stock index staged a modest
rebound before resuming its descent, hitting a three-month low
and ending the session lower. 	
    "Today it's very much about the macro environment, about
political uncertainty in the euro zone," said Gayle Berry, a
commodities analyst with Barclays Capital in London.	
    U.S. natural gas rose 3 percent, topping gains on the
CRB, on supportive supply-demand fundamentals and expectations
for another light weekly inventory build. 	
    Corn, soybeans and wheat were other big
gainers, closing up between 2 percent and 3 percent in Chicago
. Robusta coffee in London hit eight-month highs. 	
    Benchmark Brent crude oil in London also closed up,
the first time in four days. But U.S. crude -- the CRB's
largest component, accounting for nearly a quarter of its
weighting -- fell for a third day in a row. ]	
    The dollar's resilience also made metals priced in the
currency costlier for users of the euro. That limited the
recovery in copper and gold, which fell to
four-month lows before paring losses by the close. Metals that
ended up included aluminium, nickel, tin and zinc. 
 	
    	
 Prices at 3:48 p.m. EDT (1948 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    93.18    -1.61  -1.7%   -5.7%
 Brent crude                111.77     0.20   0.2%    4.1%
 Natural gas                 2.500    0.069   2.8%  -16.4%
 
 US gold                   1557.10    -3.90  -0.2%   -0.6%
 Gold                      1543.30   -13.35  -0.9%   -1.3%
 US Copper                  351.75    -3.65  -1.0%    2.4%
                             
 Dollar                     81.256    0.648   0.8%    1.3%
 CRB                       289.140    0.690   0.2%   -5.3%
 
 US corn                    597.25    14.25   2.4%   -7.6%
 US soybeans               1413.00    26.00   1.9%   17.9%
 US wheat                   608.50    10.25   1.7%   -6.8%
 
 US Coffee                  177.05    -0.35  -0.2%  -22.4%
 US Cocoa                  2268.00     7.00   0.3%    7.5%
 US Sugar                    20.40     0.13   0.6%  -12.2%
 
 US silver                  28.054   -0.265  -0.9%    0.5%
 US platinum               1446.50     3.90   0.3%    3.0%
 US palladium               601.10     6.25   1.1%   -8.4%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

