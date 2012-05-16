FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Major markets drop on Greek woes, ag prices up
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Major markets drop on Greek woes, ag prices up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Wheat prices rise on supply fears
    * U.S. oil supplies weigh on prices
    * Natural gas gains 4.7 percent

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Major commodity markets
including oil and copper ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by
concerns over Greece's financial situation. 	
    Losses were tempered by big gains in natural gas and
agricultural markets, which rose on their own fundamentals.	
    The European Central bank said on Wednesday that it had
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks, further fueling
worries over Greece's place in the euro zone. 	
    That created a ripple effect, sending the euro currency
lower, the U.S. dollar to its highest peak in four months
against a basket of currencies, and U.S. equities to modest
losses. 	
    Oil, which is priced in dollars, generally moves inversely
with the currency, so a stronger dollar means weaker oil prices.	
    The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 percent intraday.	
    U.S. crude oil futures dipped 1.24 percent, or $1.17
per barrel, to $92.81, pressured by a government report that
showed a record-large supply at the U.S. oil delivery point in
Cushing, Oklahoma. 	
    Brent July crude oil futures lost $1.70 per barrel
to settle at $109.75.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, managed a slight gain of 0.07 percent
even though major components of the index slumped. 	
    Spot gold rose off its 2012 lows at midday but was
trading slightly lower Wednesday afternoon at $1,539.66 an
ounce. 	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
a four-month low, closing down 1.35 percent at $7,655 a tonne
after hitting $7,625, its lowest price since Jan. 10. 	
    In agriculture markets, U.S. wheat ended 5 percent
higher on dry weather that could damage the wheat crop and 
limit supply later this year.	
    U.S. corn futures followed suit, rising 3.8 percent to
 $6.20 a bushel, on strong export demand and tight supplies.
 	
    U.S. natural gas futures traded within their own set
of fundamentals and jumped 4.7 percent to end at $2.618 per
million British thermal units on the back of warm weather demand
for cooling and lower-than-expected storage injections for this
time of year. 	
    	
 Prices at 3:45 p.m. EST (1819 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    92.74    -1.24  -1.3%   -6.2%
 Brent crude                111.65    -0.53  -0.5%    4.0%
 Natural gas                 2.618    0.118   4.7%  -12.4%
 
 US gold                   1536.60   -20.50  -1.3%   -1.9%
 Gold                      1539.36    -4.75  -0.3%   -1.6%
 US Copper                  347.80    -3.95  -1.1%    1.2%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     81.401    0.179   0.2%    1.5%
 CRB                       289.350    0.210   0.1%   -5.2%
 
 US corn                    620.00    22.75   3.8%   -4.1%
 US soybeans               1422.00     9.00   0.6%   18.6%
 US wheat                   638.75    30.25   5.0%   -2.1%
 
 US Coffee                  177.40     0.35   0.2%  -22.3%
 US Cocoa                  2292.00    24.00   1.1%    8.7%
 US Sugar                    20.73     0.33   1.6%  -10.8%
 
 US silver                  27.170   -0.884  -3.2%   -2.7%
 US platinum               1432.20   -14.30  -1.0%    1.9%
 US palladium               594.10    -7.00  -1.2%   -9.5%

