COMMODITIES-Gold, wheat rally; Europe fears hit other markets
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Gold, wheat rally; Europe fears hit other markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Biggest one-day gain for gold since Jan. 25
    * Wheat up 3 pct on worries over Russian crop damage
    * Brent oil down 2 pct to 2012 low; US copper barely up

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Gold on Thursday posted its
biggest daily gain since January, recouping most of this week's
losses, and wheat extended its rally as buyers returned to some
commodity markets cheapened by worries over Europe and the world
economy.	
    But oil prices fell to a 2012 low in London and copper
closely barely higher in New York, as investors remained jittery
about the growing potential that Greece could exit the euro, and
also about softening U.S. economic data.  	
    On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day,
hitting four-month lows, as rising Spanish bond yields increased
anxiety over how that country's banks would fare in the
aftermath of a Greek euro exit. 	
    "If anything, things seem to be getting worse (in Europe),
as the focus now seems to be reverting away from the political
deadlock in Greece and towards the deteriorating rate situation
in Spain," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled a touch higher as the rally in gold, wheat and a few
other crops was offset by the continued weakness in oil and
copper.	
    Gold, which was down nearly 11 percent since April 30, was
the biggest gainer. The spot price of bullion rose 2.3
percent, its biggest daily advance since Jan. 25.	
    The $35 jump past $1,573 an ounce came after data from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a contraction in factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region. The data rekindled
some hope that the Fed would plow more money into the system to
stimulate the economy, traders said.	
    Even so, some questioned whether the rebound was little more
than a "dead-cat bounce", slang for a small but temporary rally
that follows significant declines.  	
    "When the move to the upside is so elastic, it suggests a
lot of people caught at the wrong side, but also confirms the
medium negative trend," Milko Markov, investment management
analyst at SK Hart Management LLC, said. 	
    U.S. wheat futures rose to the highest level in six weeks,
as dry conditions threatened production in Russia and the U.S.
southern Plains.	
   Spring drought conditions in parts of Russia's key southern
grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on
some of the crop, and a government source told Reuters that
Russia may cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast in May from the
current 94 million tonnes.   	
    "I can't call (the price increase) overdone because the
conditions are still worsening" in Russia, said Dan Manternach,
wheat analyst at Doane Advisory Services, adding that hot, dry,
windy weather is expected to hit Russian wheat over the next
seven to 10 days.  	
    "It's already in tough shape and now it's going to get
blasted with a sauna."
    July wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 19
cents, or 3 percent, to $6.57-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 5
percent in the last session, its biggest rally in 6-1/2 weeks.
 	
    Brent crude oil in London slumped more than 2
percent to end at $107.49 a barrel, the lowest level since
December.	
    "The oil market, like other risky assets, is within the
grips of uncertainty surrounding the euro zone," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, BNP Paribas head of commodities strategy.	
    	
 Prices at 5:28 p.m. EDT (2128 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    92.90    -0.25  -0.3%   -6.0%
 Brent crude                106.96    -2.79  -2.5%   -0.4%
 Natural gas                 2.594   -0.024  -0.9%  -13.2%
 
 US gold                   1574.90    38.30   2.5%    0.5%
 Gold                      1572.00    33.70   2.2%    0.5%
 US Copper                  347.90     0.10   0.0%    1.3%
                               
 Dollar                     81.487    0.115   0.1%    1.6%
 CRB                       289.550    0.200   0.1%   -5.2%
 
 US corn                    625.00     5.00   0.8%   -3.3%
 US soybeans               1438.00    16.00   1.1%   20.0%
 US wheat                   657.75    19.00   3.0%    0.8%
 
 US Coffee                  178.65     1.25   0.7%  -21.7%
 US Cocoa                  2224.00   -68.00  -3.0%    5.5%
 US Sugar                    20.86     0.13   0.6%  -10.2%
 
 US silver                  27.996    0.826   3.0%    0.3%
 US platinum               1453.40    21.20   1.5%    3.5%
 US palladium               605.85    11.75   2.0%   -7.7%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
