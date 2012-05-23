COMMODITIES-Markets plummet; CRB down 2 pct to near 20-mth low

* CRB down 2 pct to September 2010 lows * US crude snaps $90 support, copper at 2010 low * Wheat, soy down 2 pct; arabica coffee at 21-month lows (Updates with markets' close) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - A selloff across commodity markets accelerated o n W ednesday, as mounting fears that Greece will exit the euro zone drove investors to buy U.S. dollars, pushing a benchmark raw materials index to its lowest since September, 2010. The wave of selling hit every commodity except natural gas and corn, with Brent crude erasing this year's gains and gold flirting with a bear market. Markets bounced off session lows in late trade as U.S. stock markets recovered, but the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down nearly 2 percent. "This is panic selling," Matthew Zeman, head of trading at Kingsview Financial in Chicago, said as the 19-commodity CRB index, a global benchmark, extended the 20-month lows of the previous session. "Everyone is just dumping risk assets right and left." The euro fell to a near two-year low against the dollar on doubts that an upcoming meeting of European leaders would calm fears of a disorderly Greek exit from the single currency. The dollar also got a boost from data showing U.S. new home sales rose more than expected in April. Oil prices fell more than 2 percent. U.S. crude fell below the $90 support level maintained since November to finish at $89.90. Benchmark Brent crude in London held just above its $105 support, closing at $105.56. "The selling will stop when the market is convinced that the uncertainty surrounding Greece and the rest of the sovereign debt issues in Europe are truly over and the macroeconomic data starts to improve," said Dominick Chirichella of New York's Energy Management Institute. New York's most active copper futures, July, hit a 2012 low, falling nearly 3 percent to below $3.40 a lb. A strong dollar generally drags on commodities priced in the currency. Still, in a less fearful market, strong U.S. home sales data may have boosted copper, a key component of home building. Gold, the precious metal investors once bought as a safe haven during times of economic distress, fell along with the other risk assets. U.S. gold futures' most-active contract, June , settled down almost 2 percent at $1,548.40 per ounce although it rebounded from its session low of $1,532.80. Front-month wheat in Chicago fell nearly 3 percent, to $6.65-1/2 per bushel, and soybeans slipped more than 1 percent, to $13.62-1/2, after forecasts for crop-boosting rains in the United States and Russia. Last week, wheat jumped 16 percent for its largest weekly gain in 16 years due to a more bullish supply-demand outlook. "The world economics are still ... kind of struggling and the outside markets are telling us that," Don Roose, grains analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa, said, explaining the reversal in sentiment for wheat. Arabica coffee plumbed 21-month lows in New York after falling more than 4 percent to below $1.67 per lb. Corn was the only major agricultural market that bucked the trend, rising 1 percent to close at $6.03-1/2 a bushel on worries that hot weather might hurt corn seedlings in the U.S. Midwest. Prices at 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.24 -1.61 -1.8% -8.7% Brent crude 105.96 -2.45 -2.3% -1.3% Natural gas 2.737 0.030 1.1% -8.4% US gold 1548.40 -28.20 -1.8% -1.2% Gold 1561.40 -6.50 -0.4% -0.2% US Copper 339.60 -9.10 -2.6% -1.2% Dollar 82.074 0.581 0.7% 2.4% CRB 281.440 -5.060 -1.8% -7.8% US corn 603.50 6.50 1.1% -6.7% US soybeans 1362.50 -19.75 -1.4% 13.7% US wheat 665.50 -20.00 -2.9% 2.0% US Coffee 166.90 -7.60 -4.4% -26.9% US Cocoa 2124.00 -55.00 -2.5% 0.7% US Sugar 19.51 -0.29 -1.5% -16.0% US silver 27.508 -0.657 -2.3% -1.5% US platinum 1414.10 -44.30 -3.0% 0.7% US palladium 591.10 -24.45 -4.0% -9.9% (Editing by Jonathan Leff, Bernadette Baum, Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)