FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Markets slide as dollar rallies on Spain worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 8:27 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets slide as dollar rallies on Spain worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold, oil, wheat, corn, silver, London copper down
    * Natgas down more than 5 pct, CRB's biggest decline
    * Strong dollar slams gold, down l pct

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Major commodity markets
tumbled  on Tuesday, pressured by a surging dollar after a
downgrade of Spain's credit rating renewed investor fears
about Europe's debt crisis, despite hopes that Chinese
demand for raw materials would grow and that Greece would
remain in the euro zone.	
    The euro fell to its weakest level against the dollar
since July 2010 after Egan-Jones ratings cut
Spain's credit rating for the third time in less than a
month. The rising dollar kept pressure on commodities
priced in the U.S. currency even though investors drew
confidence that Greece would sort out its debt problems
from polls that showed the political party that backs an
international bailout was faring well. 	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
global benchmark for commodities fell 0.78 percent as oil,
gold, London copper, wheat, corn, silver and natural gas
all declined.	
    Oil, which is priced in U.S. dollars and reacts
inversely to the currency's moves, was pressured lower by
a stronger dollar.	
    "Crude oil prices dropped as soon as the Egan-Jones
downgrade of Spanish debt was announced," said John
Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.	
    "The reaction highlights the nervous state of the
markets over the slow creep toward the precipice of a
market disruption event in the euro zone," he added.	
    Brent crude oil for July delivery settled 43
cents lower at $106.68 per barrel, after trading as high
as $107.95.  	
    U.S. crude oil ended the session at $90.76 per
barrel, down 10 cents.	
    China's biggest banks were said to have boosted
lending with an eye on infrastructure projects in Beijing.
 	
    China has been a major consumer of commodities,
especially copper.	
    "I think the sense that China might do something is
being supportive of metals," Citi analyst David Wilson
said.	
    Copper on the London Metal Exchange lost $19
to settle at $7,670 on the euro zone debt worries, but in
New York, copper on COMEX ended the session 1.40
cents higher at $3.4620 per lb. 	
    Natural gas posted the day's biggest decline, dropping
5.4 percent, as the front-month June contract 
expired and as forecasts for cooler weather dented
expectations for air-conditioning demand. 	
    In the grains markets, U.S. wheat and corn futures
fell sharply as supply fears eased but soybeans ended
slightly higher on the opposite sentiment. 	
    Precious metals were mixed on Tuesday.	
    Spot gold was slid 1.4 percent on euro zone
fears and a weaker U.S. dollar, trading at $1,551.50 an
ounce at 2:42 p.m. EDT ( 1842 GMT). Spot palladium XPD=
inched up 15 cents at $601.97 an ounce.	
 Prices at 3:38 p.m. EST (1935 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    90.71    -0.14  -0.2%   -8.2%
 Brent crude                106.63    -0.48  -0.4%   -0.7%
 Natural gas                 2.429   -0.139  -5.4%  -18.7%
 
 US gold                   1548.70   -20.20  -1.3%   -1.2%
 Gold                      1552.85   -20.08  -1.3%   -0.7%
 US Copper                  346.20     1.40   0.4%    0.8%
                             
 Dollar                     82.521    0.119   0.1%    2.9%
 CRB                       279.740   -2.210  -0.8%   -8.4%
 
 US corn                    562.50   -16.00  -2.8%  -13.0%
 US soybeans               1386.75     4.75   0.3%   15.7%
 US wheat                   656.75   -23.25  -3.4%    0.6%
 
 US Coffee                  165.40    -2.40  -1.4%  -27.5%
 US Cocoa                  2110.00     0.00   0.0%    0.0%
 US Sugar                    19.53    -0.09  -0.5%  -15.9%
 
 US silver                  27.767   -0.603  -2.1%   -0.5%
 US platinum               1428.10     1.60   0.1%    1.7%
 US palladium               603.55    13.55   2.3%   -8.0%
 	
 (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, Frank Tang and
Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.