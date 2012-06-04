FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil, corn up as dlr dips; Europe still the watchword

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Oil up first time in 5 days; NYMEX crude rises 1 pct
    * Corn jumps 3 pct on weaker dollar, worry over yields
    * Copper at 7-month lows; gold sees renewed selling
    * CRB has strongest rebound since April 27
    * Coming Up: Group of 7 finance chiefs talks on euro zone

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Prices of oil and a few other
commodities rose o n M onday, advancing from multi-month lows, as
investors regained hope that European authorities would be able
to keep the currency union intact amid lingering worries over
Spain and Greece.	
    Crude rose for the first time in five days, closing up 1
percent in New York and rebounding from 16-month lows, after
news that France and the European Commission were supportive of
an ambitious plan to use the euro zone's permanent bailout fund
to rescue stricken banks. 	
    Corn futures jumped 3 percent to $5.68 a bushel in Chicago
, as a stronger euro favored investors using the
single currency to buy dollar-denominated crop commodities.
Grains were also helped by dry weather threatening yields in the
U.S. Midwest crop belt. 	
    "After the sell-off last week, it's just a little bit of a
recovery," said Marty Foreman, grains analyst at Doane Advisory
Services in St. Louis.  	
    Metals markets remained down, with copper touching
seven-month lows. 	
    Gold, which rose 4 percent on Friday in the biggest
one-day rally in 3 years, came under renewed selling as
financial markets focused on Tuesday's emergency talks among
Group of Seven finance chiefs to discuss the euro zone's
woes.  	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled up 0.6 percent, marking its sharpest gain since April 27
or more than a month.	
    "The only reason we had a small rally today was because of
dollar weakness," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities
broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.	
    Others pointed to more tremors in the euro zone that could
cause prices to tumble anew, adding that the dollar's weakness
seemed only temporary. 	
    "Right now the tools to deal with the European crisis and
the U.S. economy are limited and questionable," said Jeffrey
Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management LLC,
which has $1 billion in assets.	
    Crude oil's front-month contract in New York rose 75
cents to settle at $83.98, after falling to $81.21, its lowest
since prices were last under $80 a barrel on Oct. 6, 2011. In
London, benchmark Brent crude finished up 42 cents at
$98.85 a barrel.	
    U.S. crude prices fell 8.4 percent last week and Brent lost
7.9 percent, marking losses for a fifth straight week.	
    Aside from the euro zone's woes, commodities were pressured
last week by news that U.S. job growth had stumbled in May while
data from No. 2 oil consumer China indicated a slowdown in its
manufacturing.  	
    On the flip side, the weak U.S. jobs data has raised
expectations that the Federal Reserve might be more inclined to
engage in a third round of stimulus, known as quantitative
easing. Such an easing is expected to weaken the dollar and
boost commodities.  	
    Investors await Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before
a congressional panel on Thursday for clues on plans to bolster
the faltering U.S. economic recovery.	
 Prices at 4:04 p.m. EDT (2004 GMT)      
                            LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD 
                            CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG 
 US crude                    84.22     0.99   1.2%  -14.8% 
 Brent crude                 98.97     0.54   0.6%   -7.8% 
 Natural gas                 2.415    0.089   3.8%  -19.2% 
                                                         
 US gold                   1612.20    -8.30  -0.5%    2.9% 
 Gold                      1618.79    -6.81  -0.4%    3.5% 
 US Copper                  330.70    -0.65  -0.2%   -3.8% 
                              
 Dollar                     82.549   -0.341  -0.4%    3.0% 
 CRB                       270.000    1.690   0.6%  -11.6% 
                                                         
 US corn                    568.00    16.50   3.0%  -12.1% 
 US soybeans               1340.00    -4.25  -0.3%   11.8% 
 US wheat                   627.75    15.50   2.5%   -3.8% 
                                                         
 US Coffee                  158.45     0.95   0.6%  -30.6% 
 US Cocoa                  2094.00    31.00   1.5%   -0.7% 
 US Sugar                    18.90    -0.19  -1.0%  -18.6% 
                                                         
 US silver                  28.007   -0.505  -1.8%    0.3% 
 US platinum               1427.30    -5.90  -0.4%    1.6% 
 US palladium               612.25    -0.05   0.0%   -6.7% 
    	
	
 (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by
Alden Bentley)

