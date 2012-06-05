COMMODITIES-US oil up; metals, crops down as investors await ECB, Fed

* Worries over Spain square off with US stimulus hopes * U.S. oil prices rise as energy sell-off consolidates * Copper prices down for 2nd day in New York * Grains futures in Chicago down more than 2 pct By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Metals and agricultural commodities fell o n T uesday on mounting worries about Spain and the euro zone, while U.S. oil prices rose as traders hoped the Federal Reserve will decide to launch a new stimulus plan for the United States. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose slightly as bets for a more favorable Fed view on the stimulus hit the dollar, making it advantageous for investors using the euro to buy dollar-denominated commodities. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify before a congressional panel on Thursday and investors are awaiting clues on whether the Fed has any plans to bolster a faltering economic recovery. Some were also hoping that Wednesday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting will yield a solution for the worsening concerns over Spain's banks. But a teleconference held by the Group of Seven finance ministers on Tuesday dashed expectations for any dramatic initiatives. "The market appears to be in holding pattern awaiting tomorrow's ECB indications," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a commentary circulated to energy market investors. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ 2012 commodities performance: link.reuters.com/faz36s Interactive timeline on euro zone debt crisis: link.reuters.com/xuw36s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Copper prices in New York fell for a fifth straight day after a series of declining business surveys across Europe underscored a bleaker outlook for the global economy and industrial metal demand. The euro zone's private-sector economy shrank in May at the fastest pace in nearly three years, purchasing managers indexes(PMIs) showed. "The first place you see a slowing in business is in the PMIs ... it's important to take note, and clearly the copper market is responding," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics, LLC in Austin, Texas. New York-traded copper for July delivery shed 1.80 cents to settle at $3.2890 per lb. On Monday, the contract fell to its lowest since last October at $3.2380. The London copper futures market was shut for a second day in a row for a market holiday. U.S. wheat futures fell more than 2 percent, declining for the sixth time in seven sessions, as harvest of the grain progressed at a record pace. The July wheat contract traded in Chicago settled 14-1/2 cents lower at $6.13-1/4 per bushel, just off the two-week low notched on Friday. In oil, U.S. crude ended 31 cents up at $84.29 while North Sea crude closed a penny lower at $98.84. Analysts and traders said the sell-off that rocked oil markets last week was expected to stabilize with Brent reaching new support below $100 -- a major retreat from its 2012 high above $128 in March. "It has come off a long way, maybe now it's time to consolidate," said Tony Machacek, oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache. Prices at 6:34 p.m. EDT (2234 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.10 -0.19 -0.2% -14.9% Brent crude 98.69 -0.01 0.0% -8.1% Natural gas 2.446 0.000 0.0% -18.2% US gold 1615.20 3.00 0.2% 3.1% Gold 1616.79 -0.45 0.0% 3.4% US Copper 328.90 -1.80 -0.5% -4.3% Dollar 82.798 0.241 0.3% 3.3% CRB 270.380 0.380 0.1% -11.4% US corn 567.50 -0.50 -0.1% -12.2% US soybeans 1349.50 9.50 0.7% 12.6% US wheat 613.25 -14.50 -2.3% -6.1% US Coffee 156.20 -2.25 -1.4% -31.6% US Cocoa 2163.00 69.00 3.3% 2.6% US Sugar 19.06 0.16 0.8% -18.0% US silver 28.405 0.398 1.4% 1.8% US platinum 1440.50 13.20 0.9% 2.5% US palladium 618.05 5.80 0.9% -5.8% (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)