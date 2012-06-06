COMMODITIES-Biggest jump since Feb on hopes over Europe, Fed

* CRB up more than 1.2 pct, sharpest rise in 3-1/2 months * Brent crude up 2 pct to return above $100/barrel * Corn, copper both up 3 pct * Growing hopes for euro zone, Fed stimulus feeds gains By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Commodities posted their biggest rebound in more than three months o n W ednesday as growing hopes for a solution to the euro zone crisis and a stimulus for the U.S. economy sent prices of oil to copper and corn surging. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for the asset class, jumped 1.25 percent, its biggest gain since Feb. 21 as a rising euro made dollar-denominated raw materials cheaper for users of the single currency. Brent crude oil rose 2 percent in London to return to above $100 a barrel, while corn and soybeans jumped 3 percent in Chicago trading. Copper rose for the first time in a week, gaining 3 percent in New York and 1 percent in London. In precious metals, gold rose 1 percent to a one-month high and silver jumped 4 percent for its largest gain in three months. "These markets have exhausted the selling interest. There's not a lot going on from a fundamental perspective," said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago. The CRB index slumped 11 percent in May after energy, metals and agricultural futures were pulled down by rampant risk aversion across markets, due to fears that debt-laden Greece and Spain would be forced out of the euro. Worries of stalling growth in the United States and China exacerbated the selloff. In the last two days, however, sentiment has begun recovering on hopes that European officials would somehow mount a rescue for Spain's troubled banks. A meeting of the European Central Bank on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, forcing authorities to continue looking for ways around the euro zone crisis. But a Federal Reserve official kept alive hopes for a U.S. stimulus by saying the Fed may need to consider more monetary easing if the U.S. recovery falters or Europe's crisis spawns a broader financial shock. [ID: nL1E8H62QW] The remarks by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart -- coming a day before a closely-watched testimony to Congress on the economy by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke -- pushed the dollar to a one-week low against the euro. London's Brent crude rose as much as $2.55 to a session high of $101.39 a barrel. The market had dropped below the $100 mark on Friday, the first time since October. U.S. crude oil rose $1.98 to peak at $86.27 for the day. In grains markets, worries about South American supplies added to buying sentiment already fueled by the weak dollar. Traders said Argentine farmers halted grain sales in the first day of a week-long strike over a government tax increase. Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to food shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of soybeans, corn and beef four years ago, although it was early to say if the current strike will delay exports. Corn futures for July surged 18-3/4 cents to an intraday high of $5.86-1/2 a bushel In Chicago trade. Soybeans also rallied with additional support from forecasts for lower production in Brazil, the second largest global soy producer and exporter behind the United States. In copper, New York's July contract shot up by 9 cents, or 2.7 percent, to settle at $3.3790 per lb. London's three-month copper rose $50 to end at $7,411 a tonne. Gold turned flat, erasing early milestone gains after the Fed's "Beige Book" summary of national activity showed growth in the last two months, decreasing bullion's appeal as an investment hedge against economic uncertainty. Spot gold was up 54 cents at $1,617.79 an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT). Prices at 2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 85.05 0.76 0.9% -13.9% Brent crude 100.72 1.88 1.9% -6.2% Natural gas 2.421 -0.025 -1.0% -19.0% US gold 1632.80 17.60 1.1% 4.2% Gold 1618.69 1.44 0.1% 3.5% US Copper 337.90 9.00 2.7% -1.7% Dollar 82.320 -0.505 -0.6% 2.7% CRB 273.770 3.390 1.3% -10.3% US corn 586.25 18.75 3.3% -9.3% US soybeans 1349.50 36.50 2.7% 12.6% US wheat 624.25 11.00 1.8% -4.4% US Coffee 155.90 -0.30 -0.2% -31.7% US Cocoa 2203.00 40.00 1.8% 4.5% US Sugar 19.90 0.84 4.4% -14.3% US silver 29.488 1.083 3.8% 5.6% US platinum 1469.20 28.70 2.0% 4.6% US palladium 631.25 13.20 2.1% -3.8% (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)