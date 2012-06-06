FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Biggest jump since Feb on hopes over Europe, Fed
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Biggest jump since Feb on hopes over Europe, Fed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* CRB up more than 1.2 pct, sharpest rise in 3-1/2 months
    * Brent crude up 2 pct to return above $100/barrel
    * Corn, copper both up 3 pct
    * Growing hopes for euro zone, Fed stimulus feeds gains

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Commodities posted their
biggest rebound in more than three months o n W ednesday as
growing hopes for a solution to the euro zone crisis and a
stimulus for the U.S. economy sent prices of oil to copper and
corn surging.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index,
a global benchmark for the asset class, jumped 1.25 percent, its
biggest gain since Feb. 21 as a rising euro made
dollar-denominated raw materials cheaper for users of the single
currency.	
    Brent crude oil rose 2 percent in London to return
to above $100 a barrel, while corn and soybeans 
jumped 3 percent in Chicago trading. 	
    Copper rose for the first time in a week, gaining 3 percent
in New York and 1 percent in London. In precious
metals, gold rose 1 percent to a one-month high and
silver jumped 4 percent for its largest gain in three
months. 	
    "These markets have exhausted the selling interest. There's
not a lot going on from a fundamental perspective," said Shawn
McCambridge, an analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago.	
    The CRB index slumped 11 percent in May after energy, metals
and agricultural futures were pulled down by rampant risk
aversion across markets, due to fears that debt-laden Greece and
Spain would be forced out of the euro. Worries of stalling
growth in the United States and China exacerbated the selloff.	
    In the last two days, however, sentiment has begun
recovering on hopes that European officials would somehow mount
a rescue for Spain's troubled banks.	
    A meeting of the European Central Bank on Wednesday left
interest rates unchanged, forcing authorities to continue
looking for ways around the euro zone crisis. 	
    But a Federal Reserve official kept alive hopes for a U.S.
stimulus by saying the Fed may need to consider more monetary
easing if the U.S. recovery falters or Europe's crisis spawns a
broader financial shock. [ID: nL1E8H62QW]	
    The remarks by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart --
coming a day before a closely-watched testimony to Congress on
the economy by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke -- pushed the dollar to
a one-week low against the euro. 	
    London's Brent crude rose as much as $2.55 to a
session high of $101.39 a barrel. The market had dropped below
the $100 mark on Friday, the first time since October.  	
    U.S. crude oil rose $1.98 to peak at $86.27 for the
day. 	
    In grains markets, worries about South American supplies
added to buying sentiment already fueled by the weak dollar.	
    Traders said Argentine farmers halted grain sales in the
first day of a week-long strike over a government tax increase.
Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to food
shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of soybeans,
corn and beef four years ago, although it was early to say if
the current strike will delay exports. 	
    Corn futures for July surged 18-3/4 cents to an
intraday high of $5.86-1/2 a bushel In Chicago trade. Soybeans
 also rallied with additional support from 	
forecasts for lower production in Brazil, the second largest 	
global soy producer and exporter behind the United States.
 	
    In copper, New York's July contract shot up by 9
cents, or 2.7 percent, to settle at $3.3790 per lb.	
    London's three-month copper rose $50 to end at
$7,411 a tonne.	
    Gold turned flat, erasing early milestone gains after the
Fed's "Beige Book" summary of national activity showed growth in
the last two months, decreasing bullion's appeal as an
investment hedge against economic uncertainty. 	
    Spot gold was up 54 cents at $1,617.79 an ounce by
2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT).   	
    	
 Prices at 2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    85.05     0.76   0.9%  -13.9%
 Brent crude                100.72     1.88   1.9%   -6.2%
 Natural gas                 2.421   -0.025  -1.0%  -19.0%
 
 US gold                   1632.80    17.60   1.1%    4.2%
 Gold                      1618.69     1.44   0.1%    3.5%
 US Copper                  337.90     9.00   2.7%   -1.7%
                              
 Dollar                     82.320   -0.505  -0.6%    2.7%
 CRB                       273.770    3.390   1.3%  -10.3%
 
 US corn                    586.25    18.75   3.3%   -9.3%
 US soybeans               1349.50    36.50   2.7%   12.6%
 US wheat                   624.25    11.00   1.8%   -4.4%
 
 US Coffee                  155.90    -0.30  -0.2%  -31.7%
 US Cocoa                  2203.00    40.00   1.8%    4.5%
 US Sugar                    19.90     0.84   4.4%  -14.3%
 
 US silver                  29.488    1.083   3.8%    5.6%
 US platinum               1469.20    28.70   2.0%    4.6%
 US palladium               631.25    13.20   2.1%   -3.8%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
