COMMODITIES-Markets reverse gains on worry over Spain bailout
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets reverse gains on worry over Spain bailout

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Oil prices down, give back early gains
    * Corn drop largest in two weeks
    * Copper posts strong gains as market rides on China

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Many commodities finished
lower on Monday, after being higher early, with oil tumbling and
corn posting its sharpest drop in two weeks as investors became
doubtful that Spain and its ailing banking sector will benefit
much from an European bailout.	
    The broad risk aversion pushed up prices for safe havens,
such as U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, and pulled down the euro
and stock markets  . Even gold, the one
commodity often recognized as a safe-haven, ended barely higher.
 	
    That left copper to post the only meaningful gain among
commodities. The base metal notched its biggest one-day rise in
nearly two months after being buoyed by encouraging import data
from top consumer China.	
    "At the moment there are fears still of a possible contagion
in the euro zone ahead of the Greek elections on the weekend",
said Eugen Weinberg, a commodities analyst at Frankfurt's
Commerzbank.	
    "Given the uncertainties about the euro zone debt crisis, it
is too early to call the bottom yet. As long as these
(uncertainties) are not removed, it is very difficult to see
prices rebounding for any significant amount of time."
    Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index -- a global
benchmark for commodities -- closed down about 1 percent after
11 of the 19 futures markets it tracked ended in the red.  	
    The euro zone agreement reached over the weekend to lend
Spain, the region's fourth-largest economy, up to 100 billion
euros to help prevent a run on its banks had provided a brief
spurt of optimism in Monday's global markets. 	
    The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the
dollar in European trading to hit its highest level since May
23. Commodities and stocks rose too. 	
    But those markets later reversed in U.S. trading as
investors focused on the obligations imposed on Madrid by the
bailout. With the loans potentially lifting Spain's debt by as
much as 100 billion euros and possibly ranking ahead of regular
government debt in the queue for repayment, the country's
already high borrowing costs could rise further, analysts said.	
    Oil fell for a third day and extended losses
post-settlement.	
    Benchmark Brent crude oil in London fell $1.47 to
settle at $98 a barrel, after rising to a session high of
$102.21 earlier. In post-settlement trading, the market fell
below $97.  	
    U.S. crude slumped $1.40 to settle at $82.70 a
barrel, after retreating from the $86.64 intraday peak.  	
    Both markets had dealings above their respective 30-day
averages as investors worried that the outcome of Greece's
elections on Sunday and other instabilities across Europe will
create a contagion.	
    "While avoiding bank failures in Spain is a good thing,
investors realize that the Italians will probably want help
next, so it's not a surprise for crude to pull back," said Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. 	
    Corn fell as investors fretted not only over the euro zone
but also over rainy weather that bolstered crop prospects in
Midwest grains belt.	
    "It was a warm and dry weekend," he said. "Now through
Tuesday, about 75 to 80 percent of the Midwest will receive 0.40
inch of rain or less," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global
Weather Monitoring.	
    Front-month corn in Chicago, July, settled down 6
cents, or about 1 percent, at $5.92 a bushel. 	
    Copper rallied nearly 2 percent after a near 12-percent rise
in China's May copper imports.	
    Three-month copper London ended up $125 at $7,420 a
tonne, its largest daily gain since April 20.    	
 Prices at 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    82.70    -1.40  -1.7%  -17.9%
 Brent crude                 96.59    -2.88  -2.9%  -10.0%
 Natural gas                 2.218   -0.081  -3.5%  -25.8%
 
 US gold                   1595.50     5.40   0.3%    1.8%
 Gold                      1596.10     2.25   0.1%    2.1%
 US Copper                  334.30     5.80   1.8%   -2.7%
                             
 Dollar                     82.627    0.110   0.1%    3.1%
 CRB                       270.750   -2.130  -0.8%  -11.3%
 
 US corn                    592.00    -6.00  -1.0%   -8.4%
 US soybeans               1424.75    -1.50  -0.1%   18.9%
 US wheat                   630.50     0.25   0.0%   -3.4%
 
 US Coffee                  155.10    -0.50  -0.3%  -32.0%
 US Cocoa                  2197.00    -3.00  -0.1%    4.2%
 US Sugar                    20.47     0.49   2.5%  -11.9%
 
 US silver                  28.616    0.145   0.5%    2.5%
 US platinum               1449.30    24.20   1.7%    3.2%
 US palladium               623.80    13.15   2.2%   -4.9%
    	
	
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
