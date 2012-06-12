FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Markets mixed, Europe fears limit moves
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2012 / 8:38 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Markets mixed, Europe fears limit moves

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US crude up, tracking Wall Street; Brent down on Europe
    * Cocoa rebounds after May selloff; arabica at 2-year low
    * Corn sees biggest selloff in 2 weeks
    * Copper down, gold up

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The commodities complex was
mixed o n T uesday with higher prices in nearly half of the most
commonly followed futures markets offset by price drops in the
rest due to lingering worries over Europe.	
    In New York, oil settled up 0.75 percent, tracking
stronger stocks on Wall Street. But crude fell to a 17-month low
in London as players remained wary about a controversial
European bailout for Spain. Expectations that top oil producer
Saudi Arabia will keep output steady despite recent price falls
also pressured London's Brent crude.	
    Cocoa prices jumped 2 percent, regaining ground lost
during a steep sell-off in late May, while arabica coffee 
fell to 2-year lows on ample supplies and risk aversion related
to Europe. Corn also fell, by more than 1 percent, for its
biggest slide in two weeks.	
    Copper was another commodity that posted losses.
Gold, the precious metal, rose as a safe-haven bet
against Spain's financial troubles.	
    "It's not so much the fundamentals that are driving the
prices but the concerns, the fears and the psychological
factors," said Eugen Weinberg, commodities analyst at
Frankfurt's Commerzbank.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
-- a global benchmark for the asset class -- settled a touch
higher.	
    Crude oil futures in New York finished up 62 cents at $83.32
a barrel, following three days of losses. The market rebounded
from a fresh 2012 low, marking the third time support just above
$81 a barrel has held since June 4.	
    London's Brent ended down 86 cents, or 0.9 percent, at
$97.14 a barrel -- the lowest settlement since January 2011.	
    Traders said Brent felt pressure from expectations that
Saudi Arabia intends to keep production steady despite the
recent oil price retreat, even as OPEC price hawks call for
lower production ahead of a Thursday meeting in Vienna.	
    Cocoa's key July New York futures contract rose $53,
or 2.4 percent, to $2,231 a tonne. 	
    Arabica coffee, already one of the worst-performing
commodity markets of 2012 with a 30 percent price decline, took
another hit. New York-traded arabica for July fell 1.35
cents to finish at $1.5535 per lb. It earlier dropped to $1.548,
the lowest for a benchmark arabica contract since mid-June 2010.	
    Corn fell after crop forecasters predicted more rain in the
U.S. Midwest grains belt while monthly grains stockpiles data
released by the U.S. government showing no change for corn.	
    Chicago Board of Trade corn for July settled down 8
cents, or 1.4 percent, at $5.84 a bushel -- the contract's
sharpest slide since May 29, when it fell nearly 3 percent.	
 Prices at 3:44 p.m. EDT (1944 GMT)      
                            LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD 
                            CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG 
 US crude                    83.51     0.80   1.0%  -15.5% 
 Brent crude                 97.34    -0.66  -0.7%   -9.3% 
 Natural gas                 2.232    0.014   0.6%  -25.3% 
                                                         
 US gold                   1612.70    17.20   1.1%    2.9% 
 Gold                      1611.09    16.14   1.0%    3.0% 
 US Copper                  333.55    -0.75  -0.2%   -2.9% 
                             
 Dollar                     82.385   -0.130  -0.2%    2.8% 
 CRB                       270.860    0.110   0.0%  -11.3% 
                                                         
 US corn                    584.00    -8.00  -1.4%   -9.7% 
 US soybeans               1435.00    10.25   0.7%   19.7% 
 US wheat                   616.00   -14.50  -2.3%   -5.6% 
                                                         
 US Coffee                  154.20    -0.90  -0.6%  -32.4% 
 US Cocoa                  2249.00    52.00   2.4%    6.6% 
 US Sugar                    20.36    -0.11  -0.5%  -12.4% 
                                                         
 US silver                  28.949    0.333   1.2%    3.7% 
 US platinum               1454.40     5.10   0.4%    3.5% 
 US palladium               622.45    -1.35  -0.2%   -5.1% 
 	
	
 (Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.