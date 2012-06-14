FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Natgas jumps, other markets steady, await Greece
June 14, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Natgas jumps, other markets steady, await Greece

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US natgas jumps on modest inventory build
    * All markets eye Greek elections
    * Oil up as OPEC maintains output target

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
surged 14 percent o n T hursday but most commodities were steady,
with markets ending mixed as investors focused on upcoming Greek
elections for clues about the outlook for the euro zone, the
global economy and raw materials demand.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 1
percent due to the 14 percent jump in U.S. natural gas futures.
But most of the 19 commodities in the index posted more modest
gains or losses.	
    Trading was choppy in many markets as investors wondered
whether Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which
supports a bailout deal with international lenders, will win o n
Su nday. 	
    The economies of Spain and Italy were also shaky as their
borrowing costs soared, with Spain's reaching an historic high.	
    Sluggish economic growth hurts demand for raw materials and
fiscal problems in Europe have turned investors away from
commodities and other risky assets.	
    "What we are seeing is that macro factors are driving the
market right now," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The crisis in Europe and concerns
over global growth are clouding the outlook, forcing people to
come out of risky assets."	
    An unexpected outcome of the Greek election could prompt a
flight of investment from the euro zone. 	
    Late on Thursday, central bankers from major nations said
they were prepared to provide liquidity, a G20 aide told
Reuters. This boosted gold prices, which had
been sagging earlier in the day but were higher in late
trade. 	
    Still, investors approached the markets with caution through
most of Thursday's trading.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, settled 1.02 percent higher after
clocking a loss on Wednesday.	
    July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
 rose 14.2 percent in heavy trading, ending the day 31
cents higher at $2.495 per million British thermal units as U.S.
government data showed a smaller than expected build in
inventories of the fuel. 	
    It was the biggest daily percentage gain for natural gas
since September 2009, not including contract expiration rolls.
 Investors were encouraged by signs of growing demand for
natural gas after prices hit a 10-year low in April. Some
traders thought the strong finish above 40-day moving average
could encourage more buying, but others said there is still a
storage glut which could drive prices lower this summer.	
    Other energy markets rose but only moderately. U.S. July
crude oil futures rose $1.29, or 1.56 percent, to settle
at $83.91 a barrel after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed to keep output at 30 million barrels per day.
 	
    London August Brent crude oil, more actively traded
as July expired on Thursday, ended 45 cents higher at $97.17 per
barrel.	
    In the metals market, London copper made small gains on
Thursday in quiet trading as investors were loathe to place
large bets ahead of Greek elections..	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose
$50 to end at $7,420 a tonne.	
    U.S. agriculture markets were mixed on various supply
concerns.	
    Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was up 9
cents per bushel at $6.01-1/2 on drier growing conditions.	
    July delivery soybeans were down 22-1/4 cents at
$13.86 on long liquidation.	
    Wheat for July was up 7-1/2 cents at $6.23-1/2 on a
rare sale of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China and on
Australian and Russian crop concerns. 	
 Prices at 3:48 p.m. EST (1934 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    84.25     1.63   2.0%  -14.8%
 Brent crude                 96.97    -0.10  -0.1%   -9.7%
 Natural gas                 2.495    0.310  14.2%  -16.5%
 
 US gold                   1618.40     0.30   0.0%    3.3%
 Gold                      1624.69     7.61   0.5%    3.9%
 US Copper                  335.45     1.50   0.4%   -2.4%
                             
 Dollar                     81.893   -0.165  -0.2%    2.1%
 CRB                       272.060    2.770   1.0%  -10.9%
 
 US corn                    601.50     9.00   1.5%   -7.0%
 US soybeans               1386.00   -22.25  -1.6%   15.6%
 US wheat                   623.50     7.50   1.2%   -4.5%
 
 US Coffee                  149.20    -3.30  -2.2%  -34.6%
 US Cocoa                  2225.00   -32.00  -1.4%    5.5%
 US Sugar                    19.97     0.05   0.3%  -14.0%
 
 US silver                  28.407   -0.534  -1.8%    1.8%
 US platinum               1487.60    20.80   1.4%    5.9%
 US palladium               633.60    11.60   1.9%   -3.4%
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

