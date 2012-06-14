COMMODITIES-Natgas jumps, other markets steady, await Greece

* US natgas jumps on modest inventory build * All markets eye Greek elections * Oil up as OPEC maintains output target By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures surged 14 percent o n T hursday but most commodities were steady, with markets ending mixed as investors focused on upcoming Greek elections for clues about the outlook for the euro zone, the global economy and raw materials demand. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 1 percent due to the 14 percent jump in U.S. natural gas futures. But most of the 19 commodities in the index posted more modest gains or losses. Trading was choppy in many markets as investors wondered whether Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which supports a bailout deal with international lenders, will win o n Su nday. The economies of Spain and Italy were also shaky as their borrowing costs soared, with Spain's reaching an historic high. Sluggish economic growth hurts demand for raw materials and fiscal problems in Europe have turned investors away from commodities and other risky assets. "What we are seeing is that macro factors are driving the market right now," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The crisis in Europe and concerns over global growth are clouding the outlook, forcing people to come out of risky assets." An unexpected outcome of the Greek election could prompt a flight of investment from the euro zone. Late on Thursday, central bankers from major nations said they were prepared to provide liquidity, a G20 aide told Reuters. This boosted gold prices, which had been sagging earlier in the day but were higher in late trade. Still, investors approached the markets with caution through most of Thursday's trading. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled 1.02 percent higher after clocking a loss on Wednesday. July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.2 percent in heavy trading, ending the day 31 cents higher at $2.495 per million British thermal units as U.S. government data showed a smaller than expected build in inventories of the fuel. It was the biggest daily percentage gain for natural gas since September 2009, not including contract expiration rolls. Investors were encouraged by signs of growing demand for natural gas after prices hit a 10-year low in April. Some traders thought the strong finish above 40-day moving average could encourage more buying, but others said there is still a storage glut which could drive prices lower this summer. Other energy markets rose but only moderately. U.S. July crude oil futures rose $1.29, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $83.91 a barrel after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep output at 30 million barrels per day. London August Brent crude oil, more actively traded as July expired on Thursday, ended 45 cents higher at $97.17 per barrel. In the metals market, London copper made small gains on Thursday in quiet trading as investors were loathe to place large bets ahead of Greek elections.. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $50 to end at $7,420 a tonne. U.S. agriculture markets were mixed on various supply concerns. Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was up 9 cents per bushel at $6.01-1/2 on drier growing conditions. July delivery soybeans were down 22-1/4 cents at $13.86 on long liquidation. Wheat for July was up 7-1/2 cents at $6.23-1/2 on a rare sale of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China and on Australian and Russian crop concerns. Prices at 3:48 p.m. EST (1934 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.25 1.63 2.0% -14.8% Brent crude 96.97 -0.10 -0.1% -9.7% Natural gas 2.495 0.310 14.2% -16.5% US gold 1618.40 0.30 0.0% 3.3% Gold 1624.69 7.61 0.5% 3.9% US Copper 335.45 1.50 0.4% -2.4% Dollar 81.893 -0.165 -0.2% 2.1% CRB 272.060 2.770 1.0% -10.9% US corn 601.50 9.00 1.5% -7.0% US soybeans 1386.00 -22.25 -1.6% 15.6% US wheat 623.50 7.50 1.2% -4.5% US Coffee 149.20 -3.30 -2.2% -34.6% US Cocoa 2225.00 -32.00 -1.4% 5.5% US Sugar 19.97 0.05 0.3% -14.0% US silver 28.407 -0.534 -1.8% 1.8% US platinum 1487.60 20.80 1.4% 5.9% US palladium 633.60 11.60 1.9% -3.4% (Editing by David Gregorio)