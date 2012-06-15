FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Mostly up on central banks' pledge ahead of Greek vote
June 15, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Mostly up on central banks' pledge ahead of Greek vote

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dollar falls vs euro as central banks pledge liquidity
    * CRB rises slightly, with 11 of its 19 components up
    * Sugar up 3 pct on day, copper rises more than 1 percent
    * Oil rises on day but down for week
    * Corn down 4 pct on day on Greek worries; big US acreage

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Metals and oil prices closed
up on Friday after central banks across the world pledged to
avert any market disruptions from weekend elections in Greece.	
    The dollar fell against the euro, providing support to
commodities priced in the greenback, as central banks in major
economies stood ready to pump money into markets and prevent a
credit squeeze should the election outcome rattle investors.
 	
    Analysts said stocks and other risky assets in the euro zone
were likely to come under pressure regardless of the outcome of
the polls, as Greeks weigh the option of accepting tough
European bailout conditions or leaving the euro. 
  	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, settled a touch higher after 11 of
its 19 components ended in positive territory.	
    Sugar was the CRB's biggest gainer, rising 3 percent on
worries that supply from main producing country Brazil might
tighten due to excessive rains at harvest.	
    Copper logged the second biggest rise, more than 1 percent,
encouraged by the global action plan of central banks. 	
    Even so, uncertainty over how the euro zone crisis would
play out in the coming week forced some markets to close down
and limited gains in others.	
    Corn fell 4 percent, suffering its biggest loss in three
weeks, as players remained worried about the Greek elections.	
    "At this point, it looks like the markets are frozen and
waiting for the results of the Greek elections, which are
totally unpredictable," said Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner at Energy Management Institute in New York.	
    In oil, London's benchmark Brent crude settled up 44
cents, or nearly half a percent, at $97.61 per barrel.	
    U.S. crude's front-month contract finished up 12
cents, or 0.14 percent, at $84.03 a barrel.	
    For the week, however, both crude markets ended down, with
Brent losing nearly 2 percent.	
    "We are waiting for the Greek elections. If there is a
conclusive result for a government that wants reform, then there
will be a return of risk appetite and oil will resume the
upstream trend," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity
market strategy at BNP Paribas.	
    In copper, London Metal Exchange's three-month contract
 rose $90.50 to finish at $7,510.50 a tonne. The contract
was up nearly 3 percent on the week.  	
    U.S. copper futures for July on New York's COMEX exchange
 firmed 2.90 cents to settle at $3.3835 per lb.	
    In corn, the market's 4 percent drop was influenced partly
by forecasts for a huge U.S. corn acreage this year aside from
worries over Greece. 	
    The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade,
July settled down 22 cents at $5.79-1/2 per bushel.	
    Sugar outperformed other markets after an unusually wet May
for the world's biggest sugar cane belt in center-south Brazil
slowed output early in the harvest season, according to Brazil's
sugar industry association Unica. 	
    U.S. sugar's benchmark contract in New York, October,
 added 0.50, or 2.56 percent, to finish at 20.01 cents per lb.	
 Prices at 4:07 p.m. EDT (2007 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    83.97     0.06   0.1%  -15.0%
 Brent crude                 97.50     0.33   0.3%   -9.2%
 Natural gas                 2.467   -0.028  -1.1%  -17.5%
 
 US gold                   1627.00     8.60   0.5%    3.8%
 Gold                      1624.70     2.19   0.1%    3.9%
 US Copper                  338.35     2.90   0.9%   -1.5%
                              
 Dollar                     81.527   -0.463  -0.6%    1.7%
 CRB                       272.230    0.180   0.1%  -10.8%
 
 US corn                    579.50   -22.00  -3.7%  -10.4%
 US soybeans               1376.00   -10.00  -0.7%   14.8%
 US wheat                   609.50   -14.00  -2.3%   -6.6%
 
 US Coffee                  150.05     0.85   0.6%  -34.2%
 US Cocoa                  2219.00    -6.00  -0.3%    5.2%
 US Sugar                    20.84     0.87   4.4%  -10.3%
 
 US silver                  28.740    0.333   1.2%    3.0%
 US platinum               1487.20    -0.40   0.0%    5.9%
 US palladium               629.10    -4.50  -0.7%   -4.1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
