CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Markets rally as Greece fears ebb, Fed hopes rise
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Markets rally as Greece fears ebb, Fed hopes rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects bullet point and first paragraph to biggest rally
since February)
    * CRB index up 1.3 pct, biggest rise since February
    * U.S. crude, copper up 1 pct; soy, sugar rise over 3 pct
    * Gold down slightly as investors dump safe-havens for risk

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Commodities on Tuesday staged
their biggest rally since February, jumping more than 1 percent
as the euro rose on optimism about progress in Greece after
weekend elections, and on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
    The dollar's drop to a near one-month low against the euro
boosted demand for commodities priced in the greenback from 
users of the single currency. The euro jumped on news that
Greece was making advances in forming a coalition government
after Sunday's election and will renegotiate its bailout package
with international lenders. 
    Expectations that the Federal Reserve may ease monetary
policy further after a series of disappointing U.S economic data
also spurred risk taking across financial markets. Stocks on
Wall Street rose as the Fed began a two-day meeting. 
    Gold was one of the few commodities to decline, as investors
waded out of safe-havens such as precious metals and U.S.
Treasuries.  
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, settled up 1.3 percent, its most
since Feb. 21. Twelve of the index's 19 components ended up,
with soybeans, sugar, wheat, cotton, coffee, orange juice and
nickel all rallying more than 3 percent.
    "It's a big move across the board. Everyone's just buying,"
said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Financial Advisors in
Florida, a firm focusing on agricultural markets analysis.
    Not all the gains were due to bets on Europe or a Fed
stimulus.
    Oil prices rose partly because of the deadlock in talks
between Iran and world powers to defuse the dispute over
Tehran's nuclear program.
    U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled up 76
cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $84.03 a barrel, after trading as
high as $84.41 during the session. London's Brent crude bucked
the trend with a slightly lower close. 
    Soybean futures staged their largest run-up in eight months
partly due to the hot and dry weather threatening crops in the
U.S. Midwest grains belt.
    Soybeans' front-month contract in Chicago, July,
closed up 48-1/4 cents, or 3.5 percent, at $14.32-1/2 per
bushel, after rallying to a one-month high of $14.51-1/2. 
    Sugar got an additional boost from wet weather in top
producing country Brazil, hitting a near two-month top. The
most-actively traded raw sugar contract in New York, July
, settled up 0.71 cents, or 3.4 percent, at 21.57 cents a
lb. 
    In copper, the three-month futures contract in London
 firmed $99, or 1 percent, to end at $7,609 a tonne, near
Monday's session peak at $7,615, which was a high since May 30.
 
    
 Prices at 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    84.10     0.83   1.0%  -14.9%
 Brent crude                 95.89    -0.16  -0.2%  -10.7%
 Natural gas                 2.545   -0.090  -3.4%  -14.9%
 
 US gold                   1622.20    -3.50  -0.2%    3.5%
 Gold                      1619.74    -8.20  -0.5%    3.6%
 US Copper                  343.35     3.80   1.1%   -0.1%
                             
 Dollar                     81.385   -0.566  -0.7%    1.5%
 CRB                       277.210    3.590   1.3%   -9.2%
 
 US corn                    612.50    13.00   2.2%   -5.3%
 US soybeans               1433.75    49.50   3.6%   19.6%
 US wheat                   649.50    19.25   3.1%   -0.5%
 
 US Coffee                  156.60     7.05   4.7%  -31.4%
 US Cocoa                  2230.00    56.00   2.6%    5.7%
 US Sugar                    21.57     0.71   3.4%   -7.1%
 
 US silver                  28.368   -0.303  -1.1%    1.6%
 US platinum               1480.50    -3.60  -0.2%    5.4%
 US palladium               628.25    -3.60  -0.6%   -4.3%
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
