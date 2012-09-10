COMMODITIES-Up broadly as markets await QE3 word; coffee jumps

* Market trade positive but light ahead of Fed * Oil extends Friday gains in choppy trade * Copper hits four-month highs * Arabica coffee biggest one-day gain since January 2009 * Grains sell off ahead of USDA report By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil and copper prices rose on Monday, extending their gains from Friday on growing optimism there will be new economic stimulus soon in the United States, while coffee had its biggest jump in 3-1/2 years in a flurry of short-covering. But grain markets fell, with corn prices sinking to a six-week low as traders moved out of bullish bets ahead of a U.S. government report that will update the effect of crop damage from the worst U.S. drought in half a century. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index stayed in positive territory, rising half a percent, as 10 of its 19 components showed gains. Commodity prices have swelled over the past few weeks, with gold touching a six-month peak, copper nearing four-month highs and oil steadying from demand uncertainties in the second quarter. Last week, the net long bullish money in commodities held by hedge funds and other big speculators hit a one-year high, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. The rally heated up when investors bet the Federal Reserve will launch a third round of quantitative easing or bond buying by this week to spur on the U.S. economic recovery. Monthly jobs data from the Labor Department last week showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased only by 96,000 in August, against market expectations for a 125,000 rise. The Fed is holding a two-day policy meeting that will end Thursday and speculation is rife it could approve a QE3. "I think they're going to announce some sort of new program, whether it's another round of QE or whether it's another Twist," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California. The Fed's "Operation Twist" was a policy last year that involved selling short-term Treasuries and buying longer-term bonds. "The Fed certainly does not back out or lighten up here," said Oxman. "If anything, they step on the accelerator. We are in an election year and have a current president who, for all intents and purposes, really needs to get this economy moving. There's more QE coming." Oil prices settled higher, although in choppy trading. Crude oil's benchmark Brent grade in London rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to finish at $114.81 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to close at $96.54. China, one of the world's largest commodity buyers, saw its imports for crude oil fall 12.5 percent in August from a year earlier to the lowest daily rate since October 2010. Its implied oil demand fell to 8.92 million barrels per day (bpd), underlining sputtering domestic demand as the global economic outlook darkens. Data last week showed that China's industrial output growth slowed to 8.9 percent year-on-year in August, the weakest since May 2009, while total imports were down 2.6 percent, against expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. Ahead of the Fed's QE3 move, China last week gave green light for a $150 billion stimulus covering 60 infrastructure projects. In copper, London Metal Exchange three-month copper broke above the psychological $8,000-per-tonne level for the first time since May 14, ending at $8,068 a tonne, up $78. The most active U.S. copper futures contract, December , rose 4.35 cents, or more than 1 percent, to settle at $3.6885 per lb after touching a four-month high at $3.70. Arabica coffee in New York rallied nearly 7 percent as players bought heavily into a market cheapened by six weeks of selling. "I think the long-term macro guys were short and it's prudent to take money off the table with a record short," said Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey. Arabica's December contract in New York rallied as much as 6.9 percent before settling up 6.5 percent at $1.7365 per lb. It pierced a 100-day moving average at $1.71, posting its biggest one-day gain since January 2009. December corn futures in Chicago fell 2 percent, settling down 16-1/4 cents at $7.83-1/4 a bushel as players awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand and crop production reports on Wednesday for an insight into whether this summer's rally in grains could run longer. Prices at 3:49 p.m. EDT (1949 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.27 -0.15 -0.2% -2.6% Brent crude 114.66 0.41 0.4% 6.8% Natural gas 2.812 0.130 4.8% -5.9% US gold 1731.80 -8.70 -0.5% 10.5% Gold 1725.92 -9.97 -0.6% 10.4% US Copper 370.00 4.40 1.2% 7.7% Dollar 80.420 0.168 0.2% 0.3% CRB 313.240 1.570 0.5% 2.6% US corn 787.25 -15.25 -1.9% 21.8% US soybeans 1718.25 -17.50 -1.0% 43.4% US wheat 901.50 -14.00 -1.5% 38.1% US Coffee 173.65 10.60 6.5% -23.9% US Cocoa 2653.00 -23.00 -0.9% 25.8% US Sugar 19.43 0.05 0.3% -16.4% US silver 33.574 -0.059 -0.2% 20.3% US platinum 1602.80 7.50 0.5% 14.1% US palladium 672.25 18.25 2.8% 2.5%