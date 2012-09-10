FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Up broadly as markets await QE3 word; coffee jumps
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Up broadly as markets await QE3 word; coffee jumps

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Market trade positive but light ahead of Fed
    * Oil extends Friday gains in choppy trade
    * Copper hits four-month highs
    * Arabica coffee biggest one-day gain since January 2009
    * Grains sell off ahead of USDA report

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil and copper prices rose on
Monday, extending their gains from Friday on growing optimism
there will be new economic stimulus soon in the United States,
while coffee had its biggest jump in 3-1/2 years in a flurry of
short-covering.
    But grain markets fell, with corn prices sinking to a
six-week low as traders moved out of bullish bets ahead of a
U.S. government report that will update the effect of crop
damage from the worst U.S. drought in half a century. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
stayed in positive territory, rising half a percent, as 10 of
its 19 components showed gains.
    Commodity prices have swelled over the past few weeks, with
gold touching a six-month peak, copper nearing four-month highs
and oil steadying from demand uncertainties in the second
quarter.
    Last week, the net long bullish money in commodities held by
hedge funds and other big speculators hit a one-year high, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
 
    The rally heated up when investors bet the Federal Reserve
will launch a third round of quantitative easing or bond buying
by this week to spur on the U.S. economic recovery.
    Monthly jobs data from the Labor Department last week showed
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased only by 96,000 in August,
against market expectations for a 125,000 rise. The Fed is
holding a two-day policy meeting that will end Thursday and
speculation is rife it could approve a QE3. 
    "I think they're going to announce some sort of new program,
whether it's another round of QE or whether it's another Twist,"
said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in
Encinitas, California. 
    The Fed's "Operation Twist" was a policy last year that
involved selling short-term Treasuries and buying longer-term
bonds. 
    "The Fed certainly does not back out or lighten up here,"
said Oxman. "If anything, they step on the accelerator. We are
in an election year and have a current president who, for all
intents and purposes, really needs to get this economy moving.
There's more QE coming."
    Oil prices settled higher, although in choppy trading.
    Crude oil's benchmark Brent grade in London rose 56
cents, or 0.49 percent, to finish at $114.81 a barrel. U.S.
crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to close at $96.54.
    China, one of the world's largest commodity buyers, saw its
imports for crude oil fall 12.5 percent in August from a year
earlier to the lowest daily rate since October 2010. Its implied
oil demand fell to 8.92 million barrels per day (bpd),
underlining sputtering domestic demand as the global economic
outlook darkens.
    Data last week showed that China's industrial output growth
slowed to 8.9 percent year-on-year in August, the weakest since
May 2009, while total imports were down 2.6 percent, against
expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. 
    Ahead of the Fed's QE3 move, China last week gave green
light for a $150 billion stimulus covering 60 infrastructure
projects. 
    In copper, London Metal Exchange three-month copper 
broke above the psychological $8,000-per-tonne level for the
first time since May 14, ending at $8,068 a tonne, up $78. 
    The most active U.S. copper futures contract, December
, rose 4.35 cents, or more than 1 percent, to settle at
$3.6885 per lb after touching a four-month high at $3.70.
 
    Arabica coffee in New York rallied nearly 7 percent as
players bought heavily into a market cheapened by six weeks of
selling.
   "I think the long-term macro guys were short and it's prudent
to take money off the table with a record short," said Nick
Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors in New
Jersey.
    Arabica's December contract in New York rallied as
much as 6.9 percent before settling up 6.5 percent at $1.7365
per lb. It pierced a 100-day moving average at $1.71, posting
its biggest one-day gain since January 2009. 
    December corn futures in Chicago fell 2 percent,
settling down 16-1/4 cents at $7.83-1/4 a bushel as players
awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
supply-demand and crop production reports on Wednesday for an
insight 
into whether this summer's rally in grains could run longer.
    
 Prices at 3:49 p.m. EDT (1949 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    96.27    -0.15  -0.2%   -2.6%
 Brent crude                114.66     0.41   0.4%    6.8%
 Natural gas                 2.812    0.130   4.8%   -5.9%
 
 US gold                   1731.80    -8.70  -0.5%   10.5%
 Gold                      1725.92    -9.97  -0.6%   10.4%
 US Copper                  370.00     4.40   1.2%    7.7%
                             
 Dollar                     80.420    0.168   0.2%    0.3%
 CRB                       313.240    1.570   0.5%    2.6%
 
 US corn                    787.25   -15.25  -1.9%   21.8%
 US soybeans               1718.25   -17.50  -1.0%   43.4%
 US wheat                   901.50   -14.00  -1.5%   38.1%
 
 US Coffee                  173.65    10.60   6.5%  -23.9%
 US Cocoa                  2653.00   -23.00  -0.9%   25.8%
 US Sugar                    19.43     0.05   0.3%  -16.4%
 
 US silver                  33.574   -0.059  -0.2%   20.3%
 US platinum               1602.80     7.50   0.5%   14.1%
 US palladium               672.25    18.25   2.8%    2.5%

