COMMODITIES-Oil, other markets end higher after stormy week

* Optimism about Spain bailout helps markets * Brent crude up over 1 pct on day but 4.5 pct lower for week * Gold comes within striking range of 2012 high * Copper rises on hopes over Fed, ECB stimulus measures * Wheat rallies as Russia raises possibility of export curbs By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day and most other commodities gained on Friday after a rocky start to the week as investors turned more positive about the economic outlook and the likelihood cash-strapped Spain will obtain a rescue. Gold rose to within a whisker of its 2012 high, helped by technical momentum and the impact of stimulus efforts undertaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Copper ended up on speculation the monetary stimulus will boost liquidity and demand for metals in the global economy, especially in China, with its huge raw materials needs. On the agricultural side, wheat prices rallied as Russia's economy minister raised the possibility of grain export curbs by the world's third-largest wheat shipper. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished up 0.7 percent after 15 of the 19 commodities on the index settled higher. Natural gas and coffee led gains, rising about 3 percent each. Even so, the CRB ended the week down by nearly 4 percent after weakness in the first four sessions. The loss came on a broad selloff as investors focused on signs of weak growth after having built bullish positions for weeks, anticipating easing by major central banks. "We've skimmed a little froth out of the market in the sense that it probably got a little bit overbought within a very concentrated period of time against a background of global easing," said Michael Turek, senior director on Newedge's New York metals desk. Brent crude oil in London settled up 1.3 percent at $111.42 a barrel on speculation that Spain may soon request financial aid to help ease its debt crisis. Oil was also supported by unrest in the Middle East and North Africa, and delays in North Sea oil shipments. U.S. crude finished up 47 cents at $92.89. For the week, however, both markets fell, with Brent tumbling 4.5 percent drop and U.S. crude falling almost 6 percent. The week's losses resulted from a combination of economic worries, rising U.S. crude stockpiles and talk that Saudi Arabia was willing to supply more oil to tame prices. The spot price of gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,772.96 an ounce by 3:20 p.m. (1920 GMT) after hitting a high of $1,787.20, within reach of the 2012 high of $1,790.30. Investors have been aggressively buying short-dated call options in gold with the $2,000 an ounce strike price, said Jeffrey Sherman, commodity portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital LP, which manages $45 billion in assets. "There are a lot of hedge funds that bought call options a week or two ago. There have been big buyers after the Fed has committed to the monetization of debt," Sherman said. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up $16.50 at $8,281.50 per tonne. Earlier in the week, it hit a 4-1/2 month high of $8,422, before touching a low of $8,266 in Friday's session. "I don't see anything destructive in the fact that we are still knocking around $8,300. I would call that mildly constructive," said Turek of Newedge. U.S. wheat prices jumped 2 percent after Russia, which accounted for 14 percent of the world's wheat trade in 2011/12, said it may curb exports of the grain if domestic prices continued to rise. Any restriction on Russian exports would open the door to increased sales of U.S. and European wheat, traders said, although a large percentage of the U.S. wheat supply is already committed and shipped out. Wheat futures for December delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 17-3/4 cents to $8.97-1/4 a bushel, passing through its 50-day moving average. For the week, the contract posted a slight loss, its first decline in four weeks. Prices at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2032 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.08 0.66 0.7% -5.8% Brent crude 111.59 1.56 1.4% 3.9% Natural gas 2.885 0.088 3.1% -3.5% US gold 1778.00 7.80 0.4% 13.5% Gold 1773.04 5.85 0.3% 13.4% US Copper 380.35 3.10 0.8% 10.7% LME Copper 8281.50 11.50 0.1% 9.0% Dollar 79.363 -0.048 -0.1% -1.0% CRB 308.980 2.050 0.7% 1.2% US corn 751.00 1.50 0.2% 16.2% US soybeans 1622.00 4.25 0.3% 35.3% US wheat 908.00 16.50 1.9% 39.1% US Coffee 173.30 4.70 2.8% -24.1% US Cocoa 2521.00 2.00 0.1% 19.5% US Sugar 19.38 0.17 0.9% -16.6% US silver 34.567 -0.051 -0.1% 23.8% US platinum 1637.10 13.70 0.8% 16.5% US palladium 670.05 10.45 1.6% 2.1%