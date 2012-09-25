COMMODITIES-Early gains fade as equities' slide weighs

* Key CRB index inches up from one-month closing low

* After early push higher, most markets settle flat

* With little news, traders take cues from US equities

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Commodity markets ended little changed after a seesaw session on Tuesday, with modest early gains erased by an afternoon slide in U.S. equities markets on downbeat earnings indications and end-of-quarter profit-taking.

In a session marked by mostly meandering prices, lackluster volume and a paucity of fresh indicators, crude oil, gold and soybeans all closed near the day’s lows, down 1 percent or more from early-morning peaks that had little fundamental support. Oil had gained on growing geopolitical risks stemming from tough U.S. and Iran rhetoric at the United Nations.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies commodity index gained 0.25 percent for the day, edging up from Monday’s close which was a near one-month low. The index tumbled 3.7 percent last week as some funds locked in gains that preceded the Federal Reserve’s third push to revive the economy by buying bonds.

With the latest wave of global stimulus now priced in and secular fundamentals offering few new clues, markets are struggling for direction, traders say.

“The (oil) market looks tired. It was really up on air earlier,” said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache.

“The consumer confidence number was quite good but that’s just one data point in what looks to be a weakening economy.”

U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in seven months in September as Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income prospects, while home prices rose for a sixth straight month, bolstering hopes that the market has turned a corner after six years.

But U.S. stock markets dropped 1 percent or more for their worst day since July, with investors taking heed of a reduced profit outlook from Dow component Caterpillar Inc as an excuse to tuck away gains before the end of the third quarter.

OIL VACILLATES

Brent crude for November delivery rose as high as $111.47 a barrel early in the day on tensions with Iran before settling at $110.45 a barrel, up 64 cents, as concerns about slowing global economic growth swept across markets. Late data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks added to the pull-back.

One day after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said Israel had no roots in the Middle East and would be “eliminated,” U.S. President Barack Obama said the United States will “do what we must” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon - a message that traders took as a reminder that some kind of military action could yet disrupt oil supplies.

On Wednesday, traders will look for U.S. government data to confirm the industry API report showing crude oil stocks rose 335,000 barrels last week, a bit less than forecast.

GRAINS REVERSE

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to end at $16.11-1/2 a bushel, off the session high of $16.25-1/2 after a back-and-forth session which saw talk of end-user demand lend support. December corn dropped 0.13 percent.

Traders were gearing up for Friday’s U.S. quarterly grain stocks and wheat crop reports that could provide direction for markets that have been on the wane in terms of prices and trading activity since drought led to record highs this summer.

Signs of better-than-expected soybean yields in parts of the country have helped pull prices back from their peaks, although bullish traders pointed to government data showing exporters sold nearly 75 percent of the 28.71 million tonnes of soybeans projected for annual export in just the first month of the season.

“Farmers are going to hold on to their beans, and it could get tight between now and February,” said Gerry Gidel, chief feedgrain analyst at Rice Dairy LLC in Chicago.

GOLD ADVANCE STALLS

Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,760.25 an ounce, its lowest close in eight days. The metal hit a near-seven month high at $1,787.20 last week, but has since struggled to break technical resistance at this year’s high of $1,790.30.

Options-expiry selling weighed on prices in the afternoon, following renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis spurred by scenes of large-scale protests against anti-austerity measures in Spain. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defense of the ECB’s bond-buying plans.

“Gold is likely to continue to consolidate. Maybe a shoe drops over in Europe and that knocks gold prices which are overbought at these levels,” said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien.