COMMODITIES-Stimulus aids Q3; focus now on shaky economies

* Stimulus, supply risks lift commodities in Q3 * Wariness over further gains as global economy struggles * Brent posts best quarter since Q1 2011 * Gold has best quarter since 2010 * Commodity losses/gains:By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Commodities closed broadly higher on Friday with their biggest quarterly gain in nearly two years, but analysts voiced skepticism about future direction amid fresh worries over Europe's debt troubles and the fragile global economy. Raw materials prices soared through July and August, hitting multi-month highs in anticipation of bond-buying and other market-aiding stimulus - later confirmed - by central banks in the United States, Europe and China. The stimulus-inspired rally gave oil and metals markets, as well as grains such as corn that were already surging because of a crop-decimating drought, a lurch powerful enough to withstand the stormy selloff that came in September. Benchmark Brent crude oil ended the third quarter up nearly 15 percent, its biggest advance since the first quarter of 2011. Copper also had its best quarter since early last year, and gold and corn their strongest quarterly run since 2010. Sugar bucked the trend with a 10 percent loss. Some analysts expressed uncertainty over whether the broad upward momentum could be sustained, given the upheaval in Spain and Greece over new austerity measures, and a doubtful outlook for the U.S. and Chinese economies. Spain issued a detailed timetable for economic reforms this week and peppered its 2013 budget with spending cuts as anti-austerity demonstrators clashed with police in Madrid. Protests also rocked Athens as Greece tries to push through spending cuts worth nearly 12 billion euros ($15.6 billion) over the next two years. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose on Friday, the last session of September, as some cheered Spain's budget reforms. "The market at the moment is taking a glass-half-full approach rather than half empty," said Julian Jessop, head of commodities research at Capital Economics in London, referring to tougher fiscal policy emerging in the euro zone. "We wouldn't view it that way - what Europe needs is growth and not more austerity." The CRB settled up 0.6 percent on the day and 0.1 percent higher on the week. It was down slightly for the month and up nearly 9 percent for the quarter. London's Brent crude closed at $112.39 a barrel, up slightly on the day and 0.7 percent higher on the week. Optimism over Spain aside, Brent was boosted by news of longer-than-expected delays in North Sea oilfield maintenance that have taken a toll on Brent cargo deliveries. Oil prices were also buoyed this week by heightened fears about supply out of the Middle East after verbal volleys between Iran and Israel over Tehran's refusal to back down on its nuclear program. U.S. crude settled at $92.19 a barrel, up 0.4 percent on the day and down nearly 1 percent on the week. It fell almost 5 percent in September but rose more than 8 percent for the quarter. While much of oil's focus for the quarter had been on bond-buying pledges from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, economic conditions came back into play amid questions about where demand would come from in an environment of sputtering growth. "The U.S. is still sluggish and we have weak news out of China," said Victor Shum, managing director for downstream energy consulting at IHS Purvin & Gertz in Singapore. "The economic picture is far from robust. If I look at the economic picture, the immediate outlook is bearish." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,205 a tonne, up 0.4 percent on the day and down 0.8 percent on the week. For the quarter, LME copper posted a 7 percent gain, its biggest since the first quarter of 2011. Volatility will likely persist in copper through the fourth quarter as the positive impact of stimulus activity counteracts the dampening impact from weak economies, Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone, said. "The tug-of-war between these two countervailing camps will likely go on for some time, but we suspect that even if Europe settles down, macro variables will eventually tip the markets in a more southerly direction," Meir said in a note. Signs of slowing global growth persisted in Asia, where South Korea's industrial output contracted for the third consecutive month, while Japan's industrial production fell more than expected in August. The spot price of gold hovered at $1,770 an ounce, down nearly half a percent on the day but up 11 percent for the quarter - its best since the second quarter of 2010. The shiny metal jumped almost 5 percent in September, rising for a fourth consecutive month. U.S. corn settled at $7.56 a bushel, surging nearly 6 percent for the session, or by the daily trading limit of 40 cents. The rally came as the government slashed stockpiles for the grain, helping to boost prices by 12 percent for the quarter. Prices at 4:04 p.m. EDT (2004 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.01 0.16 0.2% -6.9% Brent crude 112.08 0.07 0.1% 4.4% Natural gas 3.320 0.023 0.7% 11.1% US gold 1773.90 -6.60 -0.4% 13.2% Gold 1772.05 -5.24 -0.3% 13.3% US Copper 371.40 0.00 0.0% 8.1% LME Copper 8205.00 30.00 0.4% 8.0% Dollar 79.942 0.394 0.5% -0.3% CRB 309.300 1.970 0.6% 1.3% US corn 759.50 40.00 5.6% 17.5% US soybeans 1602.75 31.50 2.0% 33.7% US wheat 912.25 44.00 5.1% 39.8% US Coffee 173.50 -0.80 -0.5% -24.0% US Cocoa 2516.00 34.00 1.4% 19.3% US Sugar 19.58 -0.02 -0.1% -15.7% US silver 33.883 0.000 0.0% 21.4% US platinum 1634.40 0.00 0.0% 16.3% US palladium 624.70 0.00 0.0% -4.8%