COMMODITIES-Broad fall after dollar rebound, World Bank caution

* Dollar rises against euro as investors shun risk * World Bank cuts East Asia/Pacific forecast, warns about China * Oil prices down for a second day * Cocoa hits 2-month low, arabica coffee 1-month bottom * Twelve of 19 markets on CRB slip By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oil closed down for a second straight day on Monday and prices of soft commodities such as sugar and cocoa fell after the dollar rebounded on worries over the global economy, weighing on raw materials denominated in the currency. The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region on Monday and said there was a risk the slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many analysts have forecast. In Europe, investors were worried about when Spain will request for aid as it struggles to manage its public finances and recapitalize banks. Benchmark Brent crude in London fell about 0.7 percent over the last two sessions as the dollar <.DXY > strengthened from a two-week low against the euro. Cocoa hit a two-month low and arabica coffee a one-month bottom. Gold extended its losses from the previous session to mark the largest two-day drop since August. "We're in a risk off day," said BNP Paribas metals analyst Stephen Briggs. Twelve of the 19 commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index showed losses, with copper, aluminium, gasoline, silver and orange juice all sliding by more than 1 percent. Oil prices fell on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. "The situation between Turkey and Syria and some German export data that was unexpectedly supportive helped pull prices off lows," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Chicago's Price Futures Group. Brent settled down 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $111.82 a barrel, after falling to a session low of $110.54. U.S. crude oil's front-month contract finished down 55 cents or 0.6 percent, at $89.33 a barrel. New York-traded cocoa futures came under pressure from sterling's weakness against the dollar. Prospects for the success of sector reforms in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast and weak European demand ahead of third-quarter European grind figures due later this month kept the market's downtrend intact. "The grind is weighing on the market a tad," a London-based cocoa futures broker said. U.S. cocoa for December delivery closed down $1 at $2,381 per tonne, the lowest settlement since Aug. 2, and remaining just above the 100-day moving average of $2,357. The spot price of gold was down about 0.4 percent, hovering around $1,776 an ounce by 2000 GMT and extending Friday's 0.5 percent drop. The near 1-percent decline since Thursday's settlement is the sharpest decline for spot gold over a two-day period since August, Thomson Reuters data showed. Prices at 3:58 p.m. EDT (1957 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 89.68 -0.20 -0.2% -9.3% Brent crude 112.11 0.09 0.1% 4.4% Natural gas 3.403 0.007 0.2% 13.9% US gold 1775.70 -5.10 -0.3% 13.3% Gold 1775.39 -5.09 -0.3% 13.5% US Copper 371.80 -6.00 -1.6% 8.2% LME Copper 8185.00 -110.00 -1.3% 7.7% Dollar 79.583 0.246 0.3% -0.7% US corn 742.00 -6.50 -0.9% 14.8% US soybeans 1548.00 -3.00 -0.2% 29.2% US wheat 871.25 2.50 0.3% 33.5% US Coffee 169.10 1.00 0.6% -25.9% US Cocoa 2381.00 -1.00 0.0% 12.9% US Sugar 21.42 -0.12 -0.6% -7.8% US silver 34.017 -0.555 -1.6% 21.9% US platinum 1696.80 -8.40 -0.5% 20.8% US palladium 656.95 -6.25 -0.9% 0.1%