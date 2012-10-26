FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Broadly lower as crop prices fall; natgas slides
October 26, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Broadly lower as crop prices fall; natgas slides

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Arabica leads loss with 2 pct drop; sugar at five-week low
    * Soybeans settle down on prospects for big S.American crop
    * Natgas down too; mild US weather cuts gas demand for heat
    * Oil, copper, gold rebound for the day but down on week

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Worries about burgeoning crop
supply pushed agricultural markets down on Friday, causing
commodities to close broadly lower despite gains in oil and
metals prices.
    Arabica coffee led the losses with a fall of 2
percent in New York, hit by a combination of weak demand, a
huge, looming Brazilian crop and technical selling.
    Robusta coffee hit a five-week trough in London as
No. 1 grower Vietnam prepared to put out a second large harvest
after a record robusta crop in 2011/12.
    Raw sugar also fell to five-week lows in New York,
weighed down by news of Brazilian producer selling. Brazil is
the world's largest grower of sugar and arabica. 
    Soybean futures slipped for a second straight day in
Chicago on signs of waning U.S. exports and improving crop
weather prospects in South America that could lead to bumper
output in Brazil and Argentina. 
    Natural gas fell 1 percent to become the
second-largest decliner after arabica, as moderating U.S.
weather forecasts reduced the potential demand for gas as a
heating fuel. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
indicator for commodities, fell 0.3 percent on the day after
losses in 14 of the 19 markets it tracks.
    
     
      
    
    The CRB lost 3 percent for the week, after declines in four
sessions versus gains in one. It tumbled on Tuesday to a
2-1/2-month low, after sharp falls in oil, copper and gold on
worries about global economic growth and Europe's debt
crisis. 
    Oil, copper and gold rose in Friday's session but settled
down for the week.
    Benchmark Brent crude settled up nearly 1 percent in
London, reacting to relatively better U.S. economic data and
production problems for oil in the North Sea and Nigeria. 
    U.S. heating oil and gasoline also gained,
propelled by fears of potential damage to refinery operations
from a powerful storm headed for the U.S. East Coast.
    Copper rebounded from seven-week lows after data
showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter.
 
  
 Prices at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    86.08     0.03   0.0%  -12.9%
 Brent crude                109.42     0.93   0.9%    1.9%
 Natural gas                 3.400   -0.034  -1.0%   13.8%
 
 US gold                   1711.90    -1.10  -0.1%    9.3%
 Gold                      1712.01     0.71   0.0%    9.5%
 US Copper                  355.00    -0.05   0.0%    3.3%
 LME Copper                7820.00     5.00   0.1%    2.9%
 Dollar                     80.070    0.026   0.0%   -0.1%
 
 
 US corn                    742.00    -3.50  -0.5%   14.8%
 US soybeans               1564.00    -3.00  -0.2%   30.5%
 US wheat                   872.75    -8.50  -1.0%   33.7%
 
 US Coffee                  157.75    -3.25  -2.0%  -30.9%
 US Cocoa                  2383.00   -19.00  -0.8%   13.0%
 US Sugar                    19.35    -0.18  -0.9%  -16.7%
 
 US silver                  32.036   -0.042  -0.1%   14.8%
 US platinum               1546.80   -22.80  -1.5%   10.1%
 US palladium               595.40    -9.10  -1.5%   -9.3%

