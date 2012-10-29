COMMODITIES-Mostly down as storm hits trade; soy off 2 pct

* Crop, oil and metals dip as hurricane hits US East Coast * Soybeans down 2 pct, biggest fall among major commodities * Arabica coffee up 2 pct, fear flood will hit stockpiles By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Commodities fell broadly on Monday after a powerful storm lashed the U.S. East Coast, closing down Wall Street and whittling investor activity across financial markets. Crop, oil and metals prices mostly fell as Hurricane Sandy caused the first weather-related stock market closure in 27 years. It also shut down schools, businesses and government departments; halted public transport and forced hundreds of thousands in the most densely populated U.S. region to seek higher ground. The dollar's strength was another negative, making commodities priced in the greenback less affordable to those holding the euro. The U.S. currency ran up as the euro fell on uncertainties on whether Greece could agree to a deal on austerity and whether Spain would request for aid. U.S. soybean prices fell 2 percent in Chicago, their biggest daily slide in almost a month, after being weighed down by the hurricane's impact on the financial sector and selling sparked by crop-friendly weather forecasts in No. 1 soy grower Brazil. Some markets rallied in response to the storm. Arabica coffee futures, trading in New York, turned higher after hitting a four-month low, on concerns about possible flooding in areas where stocks are stored on the U.S. East Coast. Gasoline and natural gas futures also rose in New York, after the storm shut down more than two-thirds of the East Coast refining sector and short-covering emerged in gas due to forecasts for cooler weather in the region. "Markets will be watching for reports of damage to energy infrastructure, notably refineries, post-Sandy given the state of extremely low gasoil inventories as we move into winter season," Deutsche Bank analysts said. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, fell 0.4 percent after losses in 12 of the 19 markets it tracks. Soybeans was the biggest loser among major markets as investors braced for the possibility of more fallout for trade if stock markets closed for a second day on Tuesday. Soybeans were also pressured by forecasts calling for improved planting weather in Brazil. The global grain trade is counting on Brazil and Argentina to produce a bumper soy crop in early 2013 after drought clipped the 2012 U.S. harvest as well as the previous South American crop. "The situation is definitely improving for South America. Forecasters all seem to be in agreement that the weather is going to turn out to be better than expected," said Mark Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodities in Minneapolis. The most-active January soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade closed down 34 cents at $15.29-3/4 per bushel. Copper prices hit seven-week lows, with the benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange closing down 1.5 percent at $7,699 a tonne. It earlier fell to $7,670, its lowest level since Sept. 6. Tin and aluminium also touched lows since early September. Nickel and zinc hit a bottom since late August. Oil prices fell in both New York and London trading. U.S. crude oil slipped nearly 1 percent to settle at $85.54 a barrel. London's Brent crude slid slipped 0.1 percent to close at $109.44 a barrel. Prices at 4:01 p.m. EDT (2001 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 85.19 -1.09 -1.3% -13.8% Brent crude 109.13 -0.42 -0.4% 1.6% Natural gas 3.471 0.071 2.1% 16.1% US gold 1708.70 -3.20 -0.2% 9.1% Gold 1708.80 -1.94 -0.1% 9.3% US Copper 349.45 -5.55 -1.6% 1.7% LME Copper 7699.00 -121.00 -1.5% 1.3% Dollar 80.248 0.180 0.2% 0.1% US corn 737.00 -0.75 -0.1% 14.0% US soybeans 1527.25 -34.00 -2.2% 27.4% US wheat 858.00 -5.75 -0.7% 31.4% US Coffee 161.65 3.90 2.5% -29.2% US Cocoa 2350.00 -33.00 -1.4% 11.4% US Sugar 19.41 0.06 0.3% -16.4% US silver 31.745 -0.291 -0.9% 13.7% US platinum 1534.40 -12.40 -0.8% 9.2% US palladium 589.75 -5.65 -0.9% -10.1%