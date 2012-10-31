FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Slightly higher on day, end October lower
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

COMMODITIES-Slightly higher on day, end October lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Corn prices higher on technical buying
    * U.S. east coast oil demand hit hard by Sandy
    * Gold higher on Wednesday, lower on month

    By Jeanine Prezioso
    NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most commodities eked out small
gains on Wednesday as markets started to recover from mammoth
storm Sandy, but the sector ended the month weaker, with its
biggest decline in five months.
    Markets overall were still picking up after Sandy battered
the U.S. East Coast on Monday. The New York Stock Exchange
 and Chicago Mercantile Exchange resumed normal
trading hours on Wednesday.
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, rose 0.3 percent on the day, but
lost 4.3 percent for the month of October, the worst performance
since May, when the CRB tumbled by nearly 11 percent.
    
    
       
    Energy infrastructure in the U.S. Northeast was hard hit by
the storm, and with that, gasoline futures hit their
highest level in more than two weeks on supply shortage
concerns. 
    U.S. crude oil gained minimally on the day, while Brent
crude oil lost on concerns about global economic growth. 
    NYMEX December crude oil rose 56 cents to close at
$86.24 a barrel.
    But Brent crude lost 38 cents, or 0.35 percent, to
settle at $108.70 a barrel. 
    Commodities rallied during much of the third quarter, buoyed
by supportive central bank monetary policy. Since then the focus
has returned to sluggish global growth and largely weak demand
for commodities.
    Sandy has not helped in that view.
    "The demand destruction may be the biggest since right after
the attacks of September 11," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago, of East Coast oil demand, the region
which consumes about a quarter of the nation's total.
    The fourth quarter is likely to see markets hit by more
uncertainty ahead of a potential U.S. "fiscal cliff" of
government spending cuts that could send the world's largest
economy into a recession and as new leadership takes over in top
raw materials consumer China.
    "It's unlikely that you're going to get much more central
bank action before the end of this year. And while there's some
expectation in the markets of policy announcements out of China
by the new leadership, I'd be surprised if something does
materialize," said Wiktor Bielski, global head of commodities
research at VTB Capital in London.
    In agriculture markets, U.S. corn prices rose to a one-week
high on Wednesday on a mix of technical buying and expected U.S.
export demand. 
    Gold rose nearly 1 percent to a week-long high, but ended
lower for the month, snapping four straight monthly gains.
    "It looks like speculators are dipping their toes in again,
but probably only to do a bit of window dressing ahead of month
end," said Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen. "Do not expect
any major fireworks unless we close above 1730 or until after
non-farm payrolls on Friday."
    
    
 Prices at 4:36 p.m. EST (2058 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    86.06     0.38   0.4%  -12.9%
 Brent crude                108.34    -0.74  -0.7%    0.9%
 Natural gas                 3.692    0.001   0.0%   23.5%
 
 US gold                   1719.10     7.00   0.4%    9.7%
 Gold                      1720.04    11.16   0.7%   10.0%
 US Copper                  351.75     1.15   0.3%    2.4%
 LME Copper                7759.50    39.50   0.5%    2.1%
 Dollar                     79.939    0.008   0.0%   -0.3%
 
 
 US corn                    755.75    14.00   1.9%   16.9%
 US soybeans               1547.00    13.25   0.9%   29.1%
 US wheat                   864.50     7.75   0.9%   32.4%
 
 US Coffee                  154.65    -2.55  -1.6%  -32.2%
 US Cocoa                  2388.00    -2.00  -0.1%   13.2%
 US Sugar                    19.46    -0.10  -0.5%  -16.2%
 
 US silver                  32.316    0.500   1.6%   15.8%
 US platinum               1577.50    23.40   1.5%   12.3%
 US palladium               609.80    13.65   2.3%   -7.1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
