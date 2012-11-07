COMMODITIES-Oil leads commodity tumble as election euphoria fades

* Investor focus turns away from US election to economy * Euro zone, Greece worries weigh further on prices * Oil down as much as 5 pct, wiping out Tuesday rally * Copper drops more than 1 pct to hit 2-month low * Raw sugar touches 7-week bottom By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices slumped on Wednesday more than they had risen the day before and many other commodities also closed down on worries about the economic woes facing the United States despite a clear second-term win for President Barack Obama. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's caution that the euro zone economy was expected to remain weak "in the near term" added to investor nervousness. The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency less affordable to holders of the euro. Crude oil fell faster than stock prices on Wall Street. The sell-off wiped out a rally in energy markets built on optimism that the U.S. presidential election will produce a clear winner who would remove political uncertainties from the market. Obama, a Democrat, trumped his Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the election. But the president must now cut a deal with Republicans who control of the U.S. House of Representatives to avert a "fiscal cliff" of $600 billion in automatic tax increases and spending cuts that would kick in on Jan. 1. Economists have warned that failure to reach a deal could spark a recession. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, settled nearly 2 percent lower for its sharpest one-day drop since Sept. 17. In the previous session, the index gained 1.6 percent -- its most since Aug. 3. OIL REVERSES TUESDAY GAINS Much of the CRB's loss could be attributed to oil, with U.S. crude making up nearly a quarter of the index's weighting. U.S. crude, traded in New York, fell nearly 5 percent to settle at $84.44 per barrel. It had closed up 3.6 percent in Tuesday's pre-election rally. "Other than the U.S. being a day closer to having to deal with major fiscal policy issues", the election had changed little, said John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based hedge fund Again Capital LLC. London's benchmark Brent crude oil fell 3.8 percent, or $4.25, to finish at $106.82 a barrel. It had closed up 3.1 percent on Tuesday. COPPER HITS TWO-MONTH LOW Copper dropped to a two-month low as investor focus switched from the outcome of the U.S. election to fiscal issues in Greece and the weak European economy. Copper's three-month futures contract traded in London closed down 1.2 percent, or $90, at $7,610 a tonne. The market initially rallied on Obama's re-election, rising 1.4 percent to an intraday high of $7,806.25, before plumbing to $7,563.25, near an early September low. "Investors have discounted the results of the (U.S.) election and have shifted their attention to other pressing issues, such as the looming fiscal cliff and a key budgetary vote going on in Greece," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone. The Greek government defeated an early challenge on Wednesday to an austerity package needed to secure vital international aid, but faces internal dissent and angry protests before a final vote. RAW SUGAR AT SEVEN-WEEK BOTTOM Raw sugar futures tumbled 3 percent in New York, hitting a seven-week low on speculative selling. The sweetener was also hurt by the slump in crude oil prices, since a significant amount of raw sugar is processed into the alternate energy source ethanol. Raw sugar futures' front month contract in New York ended down 3.3 percent, or 0.64 cent, at 18.95 cents a lb -- its lowest close since Sept. 20. Robusta coffee, another "soft" commodity like sugar, rose slightly after initially setting a nine-month low on worries about a huge harvest out of Vietnam. Robusta's second-month futures in London rose $12 to $1,931 a tonne, after falling to $1,906 earlier. Prices at 2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.69 -4.02 -4.5% -14.3% Brent crude 106.87 -4.20 -3.8% -0.5% Natural gas 3.578 -0.039 -1.1% 19.7% US gold 1714.00 -1.00 -0.1% 9.4% Gold 1720.61 5.27 0.3% 10.0% US Copper 344.15 -6.45 -1.8% 0.2% LME Copper 7605.00 -95.00 -1.2% 0.1% Dollar 80.772 0.159 0.2% 0.7% US corn 741.00 3.00 0.4% 14.6% US soybeans 1516.75 0.00 0.0% 26.6% US wheat 877.00 17.25 2.0% 34.4% US Coffee 151.20 0.60 0.4% -33.7% US Cocoa 2399.00 -63.00 -2.6% 13.8% US Sugar 18.95 -0.64 -3.3% -18.4% US silver 31.661 -0.373 -1.2% 13.4% US platinum 1537.50 -18.80 -1.2% 9.4% US palladium 610.35 -9.80 -1.6% -7.0%