COMMODITIES-Oil down on fiscal cliff worry; grains dive on USDA

* Crude oil, gold end little lower on US fiscal, Greece woes * Soy, wheat, corn down 3 pct each as USDA hikes output data By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Commodities mostly fell on Monday, sliding with other global markets on U.S. fiscal worries and concerns over Greece, while grains prices took a hard hit on U.S. government data pointing to a larger production that thought. The energy and gold markets ended slightly lower, pressured by fears about the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" -- tax increases and spending cuts that go into effect in 2013 -- and the lack of an agreement by euro zone governments to disburse more money to Greece. Soybean prices tumbled to a 4-1/2 month low while wheat and corn saw their biggest selloff since September, reacting to Friday's data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that raised production and global inventory estimates for grains. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , settled a touch lower after 11 of the markets it tracks ended in the negative. Grains aside, losses were seen in gasoline, crude oil and heating oil. "The battle continues between the negativity from the slowing of the global economy compared to what global stimulus programs might do to the economy going forward, while geopolitics have continued to remain an issue," said Dominick Chirichella, analyst at New York's Energy Management Institute. London's benchmark Brent crude oil settled 33 cents lower at $109.07 a barrel, below the 100-day moving average of $109.19. U.S. crude front-month futures slipped 50 cents to settle at $85.57 in New York. Tensions in the Middle East, including the West's standoff with Iran over the OPEC nation's nuclear program, have lifted oil throughout the year, while worries about the impact of the struggling global economy on fuel demand have pushed prices down. In Monday's session, prices were supported by Israel's firing of tank shells into Syria in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Golan Heights, stirring concerns Israel could become drawn into the conflict. Data suggesting that implied oil demand in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, grew 6.5 percent in October from a year earlier, also aided prices. Prices seesawed through the day before sliding in the afternoon on worries on whether opposing lawmakers in the U.S. Congress would agree by Dec. 31 to avert the fiscal-cliff which threatens to tip the country into recession in 2013. In grains, the front-month contract for U.S. soybeans in Chicago fell 2.8 percent to close at $14.11 a bushel. The most-actively traded second-month slid 3.2 percent to $14.05. The technically-driven selloff pushed soybean prices down 21 percent from their all-time highs in early September. When a market drops more than 20 percent over at least two months, it is considered to have gone beyond a correction and becomes a technical bear market. "Right now, it's 'get me out' time," said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grain analyst at Rice Dairy, commenting on the action across soybeans, wheat and corn. Soybeans rallied from June through September after the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years led to concerns about widespread crop destruction. Prices hit a record high of $17.94-3/4 before gradually falling as harvests proved the drought fears were overdone. Prices are likely to come under even more pressure moving forward, with expectations for near-record supplies from South America by March, analysts said. Beneficial rains moved into the southern half of Brazil's top soy-producing state of Mato Grosso, boosting prospects for soybean planting and germination, according to local forecaster Somar. Front-month wheat fell 3.2 percent to $8.57-3/4 a bushel, while front-month corn dropped 2.8 percent to $7.18 a bushel. Prices at 5:48 p.m. EST (2248 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% Brent crude 108.78 -0.62 -0.6% 1.3% Natural gas 3.570 0.000 0.0% 19.4% US gold 1730.90 0.00 0.0% 10.5% Gold 1728.00 0.26 0.0% 10.5% US Copper 346.80 2.25 0.7% 0.9% LME Copper 7638.00 68.00 0.9% 0.5% Dollar 81.075 0.049 0.1% 1.1% US corn 718.00 -20.75 -2.8% 11.1% US soybeans 1411.00 -41.00 -2.8% 17.7% US wheat 857.75 -28.75 -3.2% 31.4% US Coffee 153.05 3.15 2.1% -32.9% US Cocoa 2381.00 23.00 1.0% 12.9% US Sugar 19.36 0.30 1.6% -16.7% US silver 32.522 -0.077 -0.2% 16.5% US platinum 1564.50 7.10 0.5% 11.4% US palladium 608.05 -3.00 -0.5% -7.3%