COMMODITIES-Brent oil up after 5-day loss; coffee, grains down

* Rebounding China economy, Middle East woes lift Brent * Copper near 2-month peak after China factory output surge * Arabica coffee down 5 pct, leading loss on big supply * Natgas 2nd largest loser as US Northeast cold moderates By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil ended firmer on Monday, the first time in six days, on improving demand from China and potential for Middle East turmoil, and copper neared two month highs, but commodities still finished broadly lower as most crop prices fell. Arabica coffee sunk nearly 5 percent to lead losses and raw sugar flirted with its lowest levels in nearly two years, hampered by plentiful supplies in both. Wheat fell to a three-week low, hit by chart-based selling and concerns that U.S. export business for the grain was falling short of forecasts. Corn also hit a three-week low, extending a three-session skid. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.5 percent after 11 of the 19 markets tracked by the commodities bellwether finished in the negative. Natural gas futures fell 2.6 percent -- becoming the second largest loser after arabica -- as milder weather forecast next week in the U.S. Northeast dented the demand potential for gas required for heating. BRENT UP AFTER FIVE LOWER SETTLEMENTS Brent pushed higher after five straight lower settlements, rising 0.3 percent to close at $107.33 a barrel. U.S. crude finished down 0.4 percent at $85.56. With just over three weeks of trading left in the year, Brent needs to finish above $107.38 to post a gain for 2012. U.S. crude is on track to end the year off more than 12 percent from its $98.83 a barrel close at the end of 2011. Monday's rise in Brent came after China's government released data showing stronger oil demand and factory output and retail sales at eight-month highs in November. China is the No. 2 oil consumer after the United States, and its bullish data follows Friday's report of better-than-expected jobs gains last month. "The figures are another confirmation that Chinese oil demand is accelerating again, and there are good reasons to expect that it will carry on growing strongly next year," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. CHINA FACTORY OUTPUT AIDS COPPER The surge in Chinese factory output also aided the run-up in copper, the global industrial metal mostly imported by China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.3 percent at $8,140 a tonne, extending a small gain from the previous session, when it logged a fourth week of gains. Prices earlier hit $8,159, the highest since Oct. 19. While China's copper imports rose 13.5 percent in November from the previous month, some noted that the figure was boosted by the arrival of delayed shipments after a week-long holiday, meaning overall demand remained weak. "The Chinese macro data was relatively good with a slight uptick in terms of industrial production, investment etc. and although the copper numbers were not particularly good themselves, I think the sentiment is starting to turn a little bit," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said. "In the short term we are probably going to go higher but I don't see that much upside given the wider backdrop," he added, underlining that copper stocks were still very high in China. GOLD UP FOR A THIRD DAY In precious metals, the spot price of bullion rose for a third session, climbing 0.5 percent to $1,711.75 an ounce, as investors bought more bullion ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to announce in December monthly bond purchases of $45 billion, on top of the $40 billion in mortgage-backed security purchases announced in September. Growing unease about Europe also boosted safe-haven bids for gold after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign once the 2013 budget is approved. Lack of apparent progress in U.S. budget talks also underpinned bullion. U.S. President Barack Obama was scheduled to speak in Michigan on Monday afternoon after a weekend meeting with Republican House Speaker John Boehner in hopes of reaching agreement on a budget ahead of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts set to go into effect in the new year. Some analysts said safe havens such as gold and silver could still sell off in the near term if a budget deal is clinched. "Although markets are taking the lack of progress thus far with an impressive degree of complacency, we wonder when a potential breaking point will be reached," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone. "As a result, we would be cautious on gold and silver here, but less so on platinum and palladium." Prices at 3:09 p.m. EST (2008 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 85.63 -0.30 -0.4% -13.4% Brent crude 107.41 0.39 0.4% 0.0% Natural gas 3.460 -0.091 -2.6% 15.8% US gold 1713.00 9.00 0.5% 9.3% Gold 1711.35 7.31 0.4% 9.4% US Copper 369.05 4.30 1.2% 7.4% LME Copper 8135.00 100.00 1.2% 7.0% Dollar 80.337 -0.071 -0.1% 0.2% US corn 726.75 -6.00 -0.8% 12.4% US soybeans 1472.25 3.75 0.3% 22.8% US wheat 832.75 -11.50 -1.4% 27.6% US Coffee 138.10 -4.00 -2.8% -39.5% US Cocoa 2429.00 -42.00 -1.7% 15.2% US Sugar 18.76 -0.45 -2.3% -19.2% US silver 33.300 0.247 0.7% 19.3% US platinum 1621.80 16.30 1.0% 15.4% US palladium 703.25 6.75 1.0% 7.2%