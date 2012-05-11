COMMODITIES-Markets tumble on JPMorgan, China and Greece

* CRB posts biggest two-week slide in 2012 * Soybeans have sharpest weekly decline since Nov * Copper, oil down for a second week * Gold plumbs four-month lows By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Commodities fell on Friday, notching the biggest two-week loss of 2012 after top U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co shocked the market by reporting huge trading losses, fueling risk aversion among investors already worried about the global economy. JPMorgan's trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy hammered financial stocks and also sparked more long liquidation in markets from soybeans to copper and oil by investors already worried about Greece's political woes and China's slowing growth. "This is certainly not helping the bull case," said Michael Gross, a commodity futures analyst at Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled down nearly 1 percent down, and was off almost 2 percent for the week. The CRB's two-week slide was the biggest of the year at 5 percent, Reuters data showed. Soybeans had their sharpest weekly decline in more than five months, losing nearly 5 percent to close below $15 per bushel. Corn fell to 14-month lows, settling below $5.90 a bushel. The selloff in grains came after worries about another flare-up in Greece's debt problems after elections in Athens last week, and an uncertain regulatory environment for U.S. banks after the trading misstep at J.P. Morgan. Copper slid for a second week, closing at $8,013 a tonne in London, after top metals buyer China reported a slump in industrial production in April. The data, which also revealed investments in China slowing to near a decade-low, showed the No. 2 economy surprisingly vulnerable to the global economic slowdown and credit crunch at home. Oil fell for a second week too although a strong reading for U.S. consumer confidence helped crude prices pare some losses. U.S. crude settled at $96.13 a barrel, down about 1 percent on the day and more than 8 percent lower compared to two weeks ago. Brent crude in London finished at $112.26, off 0.4 percent in Friday's trade and off more than 6 percent from two weeks earlier. Gold sank to four-month lows, pressured by the dollar's strength against the euro and other major currencies. The euro hovered near a 3-1/2 month low against the dollar and looked set to weaken further on news that Greek Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos could not form a national unity government in talks with rivals after last week's elections. "May is turning into a trouble month for investors in most asset classes once again. Gold, offering high liquidity, is being hurt by the need to realize cash and move to the sidelines," Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said. The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion, hovered around $1,580 an ounce, down nearly 1 percent on the day and almost 4 percent off for the week. Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.83 -1.25 -1.3% -3.0% Brent crude 112.20 -0.53 -0.5% 4.5% Natural gas 2.509 0.022 0.9% -16.1% US gold 1584.00 -11.50 -0.7% 1.1% Gold 1579.56 -14.17 -0.9% 1.0% US Copper 364.80 -4.25 -1.2% 6.2% Dollar 80.293 0.181 0.2% 0.1% CRB 291.800 -2.790 -1.0% -4.4% US corn 608.00 -17.50 -2.8% -6.0% US soybeans 1404.00 -48.25 -3.3% 17.1% US wheat 592.75 -2.00 -0.3% -9.2% US Coffee 176.55 -1.95 -1.1% -22.6% US Cocoa 2319.00 -19.00 -0.8% 10.0% US Sugar 20.22 -0.23 -1.1% -13.0% US silver 28.858 -0.278 -1.0% 3.4% US platinum 1471.40 -22.40 -1.5% 4.7% US palladium 603.40 -11.95 -1.9% -8.0%