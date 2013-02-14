COMMODITIES-Prices of Valentine's tastiest raw materials down from 2010

* Sugar at more than 2-year low; down 40 pct from Feb 2010 * Cocoa near 8-month low, down 33 pct from three years ago * Gold, silver up sharply from 2010's commodity surge (Updates with closing prices) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sugar and cocoa prices fell on Thursday as did prices of gold and silver, but the commodities behind some of Valentine's Day gifts have taken different paths from three years ago, with the sweets lower and the shiny items higher in price. A sell-off in corn, whose syrup is used to sweeten hundreds of food products, and in wheat, without which cakes and astries cannot be made, also accelerated. Some of the most precious materials used in Valentine gifts are a lot costlier than in 2010, when commodity markets rebounded faster-than-expected and posted their last annual gain since the financial crisis. The price of gold, for instance, is above $1,640 an ounce, about $500, or nearly 45 percent, more than three years ago. It hit a six-week low on Thursday, before recovering to close slightly lower. Silver, which fell 1.0 percent on Thursday to around $30 per ounce, is about 75 percent higher than in February 2010. Other metals used in jewelry-making like platinum and palladium are also much pricier than three years back. But the average commodity, best measured by benchmark indexes such as the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB, is trading below 2010 levels, showing the cyclical nature of the asset class and the overall difficulty faced in recapturing the 2005-2008 boom years. SUGAR, COCOA IN OVERSUPPLY Cocoa, chocolate's raw material, and sugar are good examples, trading at least a third below their February 2010 levels, due to oversupply and a less-than-certain outlook for demand. "These things will definitely go up again in price, but they need time as growers will first have to plant less to ensure there's more demand than supply at the next harvest," said Nick Gentile, trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors in Jersey City, New Jersey. Raw sugar's benchmark front-month contract in New York fell 2.0 percent to below 18 cents a lb for the first time since August 2010, and dealers said surplus supplies could drive prices even lower. Compared to three years ago, the contract is down about 40 percent. Sugar is the worst performing commodity on the CRB index this year, falling nearly 7.0 percent, as it struggles to absorb a third season of overproduction. In cocoa, the second-month contract in New York fell 0.6 percent on the day to close at $2,156 a tonne, near an 8-month low. Compared to February 2010 highs, it is down 33 percent. Coffee, like sugar, fell to the lowest level in more than two years, with the premium arabica grade finishing at $1.4160 a lb in New York. CORN, WHEAT HIT BY FRIENDLY WEATHER Corn futures in Chicago closed a shade lower at $6.29 a bushel, ending down for a 10th straight session. It was the longest string of declines since 2007, due to crop-friendly weather in South America and expectations of higher supplies. "We're certainly seeing improved forecasts for South America, forecasts for more rain in Argentina and in southern Brazil," said Rich Nelson, a grains analyst with Allendale Inc in McHenry, Illinois. In wheat, improving U.S. weather conditions and fund selling overshadowed strong weekly U.S. export sales data. Front-month wheat in Chicago slipped 3-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $7.32 a bushel. PLATINUM, PALLADIUM HALT RALLY Platinum fell around 1.0 percent for the session, with the benchmark contract settling at around $1,710 an ounce in New York. It was at below $1,600 in February 2010. Contrary to the trend in sugar and other crops, platinum has mostly rallied since the start of the year as funds chased up prices of the jewelry- and autocatalytic- making metal deemed to be in short supply. Platinum is up 10 percent on the year, hitting a near 17-month high above $1,740 a week ago. Palladium, a part of the platinum group metals(PGMs), was also down 1.0 percent at around $764 an ounce. It had surged to $775 -- a high since Sept. 2011 -- in Wednesday's session and is up 8 percent for the year. It traded below $450 three years ago. Prices at 4:32 p.m. EST (2132 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 97.30 0.29 0.3% 6.0% Brent crude 118.02 0.14 0.1% 6.2% Natural gas 3.163 -0.143 -4.3% -5.6% US gold 1634.70 -9.50 -0.6% -2.5% Gold 1633.89 -8.47 -0.5% -2.4% US Copper 373.75 -0.50 -0.1% 2.3% LME Copper 8240.00 14.00 0.2% 3.9% Dollar 80.386 0.299 0.4% 4.7% US corn 694.75 -0.75 -0.1% -0.5% US soybeans 1418.00 -5.00 -0.4% -0.1% US wheat 732.00 -3.50 -0.5% -5.9% US Coffee 138.00 -0.75 -0.5% -4.0% US Cocoa 2129.00 -14.00 -0.7% -4.8% US Sugar 17.94 -0.29 -1.6% -8.0% US silver 30.353 -0.516 -1.7% 0.4% US platinum 1709.80 -18.80 -1.1% 11.1% US palladium 764.05 -8.00 -1.0% 8.6% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)