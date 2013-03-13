FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Fourth day of broad gains; gold up most in 2 weeks
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Fourth day of broad gains; gold up most in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(In Tuesday's item, corrects headline and lead to say "fourth
day" of gains, not third)
    * Fresh fears over euro zone drives up gold
    * Copper, aluminum up too on hopes of more China buying

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Gold had its biggest gain in
two weeks on Tuesday after a top European Central Bank official
said the euro zone crisis was not over, and copper and other
base metals rallied too, sending commodities higher for a fourth
day in a row.
    The dollar remained near its recent highs against a basket
of major currencies, limiting some of the upside in
commodities. A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the
greenback less attractive to holders of other currencies. 
    Oil prices were mixed, with benchmark Brent crude in London
 ending down for a third straight session in choppy
trading, while U.S. crude posted a fourth consecutive day
of gains. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodity prices, settled up 0.3 percent.
Thirteen of the 19 markets tracked by the CRB ended up, with
copper, aluminum and silver all rising by 1 percent or more.
    
    BUNDESBANK OFFICIAL'S CAUTION LIFTS GOLD
    Gold ran up on fresh jitters over the eurozone crisis,
although analysts said the metal still looked vulnerable as
redemptions in gold exchange-traded funds continued.
    Gold briefly rose to almost $1,600 an ounce, a near two-week
high. Last week, it had found support in an area near $1,560 an
ounce, weighed down by an equities rally and an improving U.S.
economic outlook.
    The rally came after Bundesbank's chief Jens Weidmann, who
is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing
council, said the German central bank had set aside billions
more euros against what it deemed risky ECB moves.
 
    The spot price of gold was up 0.8 percent at
$1,593.20 by 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT), its biggest one-day gain
in two weeks. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.1 percent to
$1,598.20 an ounce, its highest level since Feb 28.
    But the outlook for gold remains under pressure after
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed ETF, fell on Monday to 1,236.729 tonnes, the lowest
since October 2011.
    
    COPPER AIDED BY HOPES OF CHINA BARGAIN-HUNTING
    Copper neared a two-week high on expectations that it's
recent slide to multi-month lows would encourage physical buying
from top consumer China.
    Traders in China, which consumes 40 percent of global
refined copper, said a narrowing price gap between domestic
Chinese prices and global benchmarks had spurred buying in
recent days.
    Three-month copper in London ended up at $7,830 a
tonne from $7,755 on Monday, having earlier hit its highest
since Feb. 28 at $7,883. 
    Copper prices dipped to $7,667 a tonne in intraday trade on
Monday, not far off a 3-1/2 month low hit in early March. Prices
have shed almost 7 percent from a 2013 high in early February,
and are down 2 percent for the year so far.
    The three-month contract for aluminum closed up at
$1,982 a tonne from $1,951.50 on Monday, spurred by gains in
other base metals 
    
 Prices at 6:21 p.m. EST (2221 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    92.62     0.08   0.1%    0.9%
 Brent crude                109.60    -0.62  -0.6%   -1.4%
 Natural gas                 3.645    0.000   0.0%    8.8%
 
 US gold                   1591.70    13.70   0.9%   -5.0%
 Gold                      1592.81     0.72   0.0%   -4.9%
 US Copper                  353.80     3.80   1.1%   -3.1%
 LME Copper                7830.00    72.00   0.9%   -1.3%
 Dollar                     82.581    0.009   0.0%    7.6%
                              
 
 US corn                    741.00     6.50   0.9%    6.1%
 US soybeans               1489.75   -25.00  -1.7%    5.0%
 US wheat                   700.50     6.50   0.9%  -10.0%
 
 US Coffee                  142.35    -1.40  -1.0%   -1.0%
 US Cocoa                  2158.00    28.00   1.3%   -3.5%
 US Sugar                    18.82     0.00   0.0%   -3.5%
 
 US silver                  29.171    0.318   1.1%   -3.5%
 US platinum               1595.00    -6.20  -0.4%    3.7%
 US palladium               775.50    -3.70  -0.5%   10.3%
 
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
