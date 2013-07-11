COMMODITIES-Copper, gold lead rally on Fed hopes; oil sinks

* Multiweek highs in gold, copper in extended reaction to Fed * Oil falls, breaking from initial rally, after bearish IEA * Wheat, cocoa and arabica coffee join broad run-up (Updates with session close in crude oil and crop markets) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Copper and gold prices surged on Thursday on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may maintain economic stimulus longer than investors had expected, but oil fell after a forecast for high global supplies of crude. In crop markets, wheat prices settled up for a fourth straight session as investors covered short positions after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecasts for U.S. and global wheat stockpiles below trade expectations. Cocoa and arabica coffee futures also rose. Copper hit its highest level in nearly a month and gold jumped to its highest in nearly three weeks as the dollar fell again against the euro and the yen, providing a further boost to commodities priced in the greenback. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index hit a three-week high before retreating to show just a slight gain from Tuesday's close after the drop in U.S. crude oil, its main component. Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract closed up 2.6 percent, or $175, at $7,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. It jumped more than 3 percent during the session to 7,049.25 a tonne, its highest level since June 18. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up 2.6 percent at $1,279.90 an ounce on New York's COMEX exchange. It had rallied as much as 4 percent earlier to a 2-1/2 week high of $1,297.20. The spot price of gold was up 1.8 percent at above $1,286 by 4:24 p.m. EDT (2024 GMT). DOLLAR'S DROP BOOSTS COMMODITIES The dollar slid a day after the Fed released minutes from its June meeting, showing many policymakers wanted more signs of U.S. job market improvement before cutting the central bank's bond purchases. After the release of the minutes, Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed would continue an accommodative monetary policy given tame inflation and a fragile labor market. The minutes and Bernanke's remarks changed the view of many investors, who had expected the Fed to start paring from September its monthly commitment to buy $85 billion of bonds. Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, a potentially worrisome sign despite continued recovery in the labor market. "We suspect that when the time comes in September, the Fed will indeed start to remove portions of its $85 billion/month purchase program, especially if the economy maintains its current growth trajectory," Edward Meir, a base metals analyst at INTL FCStone in New York, wrote in his daily commentary. "However, investors are not discounting such a scenario just yet, preferring to focus on the probability that the Fed will keep its program in place for far longer." WHEAT AT 2-WEEK HIGH, OIL BUCKS TREND Wheat for September delivery settled up 0.6 percent at $6.83 a bushel, after hitting a 2-week high of $6.90 a bushel, in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's slashing of output estimates in a monthly supply-demand report. The USDA cut its forecast for wheat ending-stocks in 2013/14 to 576 million bushels, from a June forecast of 659 million and below average analyst estimates of 632 million. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea closed down 0.7 percent at below $107.73 a barrel, after rallying to $108.84 initially, its loftiest level since April 3. U.S. crude slid 1.5 percent to $104.91 a barrel, after peaking at $107.45 earlier. The decline in oil prices followed a monthly supply-demand report from the International Energy Agency, which said the North American shale oil boom could spur the biggest rise in non-OPEC crude supply growth in decades next year. Such a surge would erode the market share of OPEC countries, the IEA said. Prices at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2025 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.60 -1.92 -1.8% 13.9% Brent crude 107.52 -0.99 -0.9% -3.2% Natural gas 3.613 -0.067 -1.8% 7.8% US gold 1279.90 32.50 2.6% -23.6% Gold 1286.56 22.92 1.8% -23.2% US Copper 3.18 0.08 2.7% -12.8% LME Copper 7000.00 175.00 2.6% -11.7% Dollar 82.704 -1.337 -1.6% 7.7% CRB 286.678 0.506 0.2% -2.8% US corn 716.75 7.00 1.0% 2.6% US soybeans 1601.25 9.50 0.6% 12.9% US wheat 679.25 7.25 1.1% -12.7% US Coffee 123.40 1.75 1.4% -14.2% US Cocoa 2239.00 61.00 2.8% 0.1% US Sugar 16.10 -0.15 -0.9% -17.5% US silver 19.956 19.764 1.6% -34.0% US platinum 1407.60 39.50 0.0% -8.5% US palladium 718.20 4.40 0.6% 2.1% (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio in Singapore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)