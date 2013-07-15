FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil up after mixed US, China data; crops mostly down
#Basic Materials
July 15, 2013 / 8:57 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil up after mixed US, China data; crops mostly down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil edged up on Monday after
mixed economic and industry data from the world's biggest oil
consumers, the United States and China, while gold prices were
flat and copper fell.
    Crop prices settled mostly lower.
    Corn futures fell 1 percent as a favorable weather
forecast for much of the Midwest Corn Belt eased worries that
stressful summer heat would drag down yields. 
    Cocoa futures were steady to lower on indications of
sluggish demand after bearish second-quarter grind data for the
commodity out of Europe and Malaysia. 
   
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 ended little changed for a second straight session.
Last week, the CRB rose 2 percent, its largest weekly gain in 10
months.
    Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea 
rose 28 cents to settle at $109.09 a barrel. U.S. crude 
finished up 37 cents at $106.32. 
    Crude prices rose after China's implied oil demand rebounded
in June to the highest in four months as refineries returned
from maintenance.  
    U.S. data showed retail sales rose less than expected in
June, another sign of slowing economic growth, while a separate
report showed the New York Federal Reserve's "Empire State"
general business conditions index rose, indicating expansion in
the region's factories. 
    Gold was little changed as the dollar rose and investors
awaited Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress
later in the week for clues on how the central bank was likely
to proceed with its stimulus plans.
    The spot price bullion hovered around $1,284 an ounce
by 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), versus late Friday's level of
around $1,285. 
    In copper, the benchmark three-month futures  on the London
Metal Exchange ended at $6,920 a tonne, down from
Friday's close of $6,954. 
    
 Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2042 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.39     0.44   0.4%   15.9%
 Brent crude                 109.10     0.29   0.3%   -1.8%
 Natural gas                  3.674    0.030   0.8%    9.6%
 
 US gold                    1283.50     5.90   0.5%  -23.4%
 Gold                       1284.60     0.31   0.0%  -23.3%
 US Copper                     3.16    -0.01  -0.3%  -13.5%
 LME Copper                 6917.00   -37.00  -0.5%  -12.8%
 Dollar                      83.059    0.071   0.1%    8.2%
 CRB                        286.798    0.142   0.1%   -2.8%
 
 US corn                     536.25    -9.25  -1.7%  -23.2%
 US soybeans                1453.75    24.75   1.7%    2.5%
 US wheat                    669.50   -11.50  -1.7%  -13.9%
 
 US Coffee                   123.25     3.85   3.2%  -14.3%
 US Cocoa                   2221.00   -15.00  -0.7%   -0.7%
 US Sugar                     16.16     0.10   0.6%  -17.2%
 
 US silver                   19.839   19.641   1.5%  -34.4%
 US platinum                1421.40    14.50   0.0%   -7.6%
 US palladium                732.15     9.25   1.3%    4.1%
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
