COMMODITIES-Up for 3rd week after rebound in oil and metals
July 19, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Up for 3rd week after rebound in oil and metals

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Commodity markets finished
mostly steady to higher on Friday, with rebounding oil, gold and
copper prices helping a key sector index notch a third straight
week of gains.
    Some agricultural markets bucked the trend. Arabica, the
premium grade for coffee, tumbled nearly 4 percent in New York,
its biggest drop in a month, as investors sold the market down
on meteorologists' reduced expectations for frost in Brazil.
 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 rose 0.1 percent on the day and nearly 1.5 percent on
the week, helped largely by the rally in U.S. crude oil, its
main component.
    It was the third week in a row that the CRB had closed
higher. The index has gained nearly 6 percent so far for July,
putting it on track for its best month since October 2011.
    The front-month contract for U.S. crude hit a
16-month high of $109.32 earlier in the day and settled at
$108.05, up 1 cent. For the week, it rose 2.2 percent.
    U.S. crude also briefly traded above Brent, the global
benchmark oil, for the first time in 33 months, as signs of
strong demand from U.S. refiners encouraged spread trading
between the two. Brent, from Europe's North Sea, settled
up 63 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $108.07 a barrel. 
    Gold rose to notch its second weekly gain after many
investors were soothed by the Federal Reserve's assurance this
week that it will be careful in tapering its economic stimulus,
although some braced for another decline in bullion.
    The spot price of bullion hovered near $1,295 an
ounce by 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), up 0.8 percent on both the
session and the week. 
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled at
$1,292.90 an ounce, up 0.7 percent on the day and 1.3 percent on
the week. 
    Copper closed up slightly, propped up by the weaker dollar
and the Fed reassurances on stimulus. The benchmark three-month
contract on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,915 a
tonne, not far from Thursday's last bid of $6,900. 
    
 Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    108.38     0.34   0.3%   18.0%
 Brent crude                 108.32    -0.38  -0.4%   -2.5%
 Natural gas                  3.789   -0.023  -0.6%   13.1%
 
 US gold                    1292.90     8.70   0.7%  -22.8%
 Gold                       1294.95    10.46   0.8%  -22.7%
 US Copper                     3.15     0.01   0.2%  -13.8%
 LME Copper                 6915.00    10.00   0.1%  -12.8%
 Dollar                      82.584   -0.239  -0.3%    7.6%
 CRB                        290.923    0.412   0.1%   -1.4%
 
 US corn                     544.00     3.00   0.6%  -22.1%
 US soybeans                1490.75    21.50   1.5%    5.1%
 US wheat                    664.50     4.00   0.6%  -14.6%
 
 US Coffee                   122.70    -4.85  -3.8%  -14.7%
 US Cocoa                   2364.00    17.00   0.7%    5.7%
 US Sugar                     16.29     0.11   0.7%  -16.5%
 
 US silver                   19.460   19.266   1.5%  -35.6%
 US platinum                1431.20    16.40   0.0%   -7.0%
 US palladium                749.75     2.25   0.3%    6.6%
 
    

 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
