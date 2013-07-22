FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold, copper at 1-month highs; US crude drops
July 22, 2013 / 9:13 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Gold, copper at 1-month highs; US crude drops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Gold jumped to one-month highs
on Monday as a rise above $1,300 an ounce prompted more buying
by speculators covering bearish bets, while copper and many
agricultural commodities rallied too.
    U.S. crude oil fell, limiting gains on a benchmark
commodities index.
    Soybean meal futures soared the daily trading limit
on the Chicago Board of Trade, reaching a contract high. 
    Arabica coffee and raw sugar rose as well in New York after
cold weather and rains in Brazil prompted short covering in
markets that touched multi-year lows over the past month on
expectations of big supplies. 
    A softer U.S. dollar boosted metals and crop futures. The
dollar fell against the yen for the first time in
four sessions after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a
widely-expected victory in elections in parliament's upper
house. 
    Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index settled flat as the drop in U.S. crude oil
offset gains in other markets.
    U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB with a 23 percent
weighting, slid sharply from last week's 16-month high that had
briefly lifted its price above that of global oil benchmark
Brent for the first time in nearly three years.
    U.S. crude settled at $106.91 a barrel, down $1.14
or just over 1 percent. Brent finished up 8 cents at
$108.15 a barrel. 
    The spot price of gold surged nearly 3 percent as a
technical breakout above $1,300 an ounce triggered a rush by
funds and speculators to cover short positions. Gold is on track
to post its biggest three-day rally in more than a year, partly
boosted by heavy short-covering.
    Spot silver also rallied, surging around 6 percent to
above $20.50 an ounce. 
    Copper rose for a third day to its highest level in over a
month, boosted by higher Chinese copper imports, Beijing's move
to lift controls on lending rates and a weaker dollar.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
last bid at $7,029 a tonne, up 1.6 percent from Friday's close.
Earlier in the session, the metal, used in power and
construction, hit its highest since June 18 at $7,053.
    No. 1 metals buyer China boosted refined copper imports by
11 percent in June from a year ago to 277,696 tonnes, recovering
from May's 23 percent drop. 
    
 Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.71    -1.14  -1.1%   16.2%
 Brent crude                 108.18     0.11   0.1%   -2.6%
 Natural gas                  3.677   -0.112  -3.0%    9.7%
 
 US gold                    1336.00    43.10   3.3%  -20.3%
 Gold                       1335.16    39.42   3.0%  -20.3%
 US Copper                     3.19     0.04   1.3%  -12.7%
 LME Copper                 7029.00   114.00   1.6%  -11.4%
 Dollar                      82.217   -0.390  -0.5%    7.1%
 CRB                        291.035    0.112   0.0%   -1.3%
 
 US corn                     540.75    -3.25  -0.6%  -22.6%
 US soybeans                1520.25    29.50   2.0%    7.2%
 US wheat                    659.75    -4.75  -0.7%  -15.2%
 
 US Coffee                   125.30     2.60   2.1%  -12.9%
 US Cocoa                   2348.00   -16.00  -0.7%    5.0%
 US Sugar                     16.40     0.11   0.7%  -15.9%
 
 US silver                   20.509   20.314   1.6%  -32.2%
 US platinum                1448.00    16.80   0.0%   -5.9%
 US palladium                750.45     0.70   0.1%    6.7%
 
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
