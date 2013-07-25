FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Soy slumps on worries of record large crop; sugar up
July 25, 2013 / 7:49 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Soy slumps on worries of record large crop; sugar up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S soybean prices hit
two-month lows on Thursday and soymeal futures again dropped by
their daily trading limit as a giant crop loomed, while raw
sugar rebounded after mill shutdowns in Brazil.
    Copper snapped a 5-day run-up on worries about
growing stockpiles of the metal and possible waning of demand
from top buyer China.
    Gold  rose, recovering from an early slide
extended by Wednesday's sell-off. 
    Oil  edged higher too after the previous
session's tumble. 
    One reason for the higher gold and oil prices was the weaker
dollar. The U.S. currency fell after being undercut by positive
economic reports from the euro zone and expectations of tighter
monetary policy in New Zealand. A weaker dollar tends to inflate
prices of commodities denominated in the currency. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled down 0.3 percent as the drop in soybeans
negated strength in the likes of gold, oil and sugar.
    Traders said end-users of soybeans were beginning to quit
buying expensive old-crop soybean supplies on prospects of a
record harvest. Favorable U.S. weather further weakened the
outlook for prices.
    "This week's price action is a real sign that the party is
over from the high prices due to the 2012 drought," said Rich
Feltes, director of research for trade house R.J. O'Brien.
    The front-month soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade, August, lost 37-1/4 cents, or 2.6 percent, to
settle at $13.55-1/4 per bushel. August soymeal finished
down the daily $20-per-ton limit, or 4.3 percent, at $447.80.
 
    Sugar posted its biggest gains since early July, recovering
from a recent 3-year low, as rains in top grower Brazil spurred
trade buying. Raw sugar for October delivery ended New
York trade up 0.25 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 16.39 cents per lb.
 
    In copper, the 3-month contract on the London Metal Exchange
 was last bid at $7,010 a tonne, down from a close of
$7,055 on Wednesday, when it touched a one-month high at $7,119.
Copper, used in construction, is down 12 percent this year on
weaker Chinese growth. 
    
 Prices at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    105.52     0.13   0.1%   14.9%
 Brent crude                 107.74     0.55   0.5%   -3.0%
 Natural gas                  3.644   -0.054  -1.5%    8.7%
 
 US gold                    1328.80     9.30   0.7%  -20.7%
 Gold                       1330.60     9.91   0.8%  -20.5%
 US Copper                     3.19     0.01   0.2%  -12.7%
 LME Copper                 7015.00   -40.00  -0.6%  -11.5%
 Dollar                      81.783   -0.508  -0.6%    6.5%
 CRB                        286.903   -0.842  -0.3%   -2.7%
 
 US corn                     496.00   -12.25  -2.4%  -29.0%
 US soybeans                1355.25   -36.50  -2.6%   -4.5%
 US wheat                    649.25    -4.00  -0.6%  -16.5%
 
 US Coffee                   124.80     3.55   2.9%  -13.2%
 US Cocoa                   2347.00   -13.00  -0.6%    5.0%
 US Sugar                     16.39     0.25   1.5%  -16.0%
 
 US silver                   20.154   19.954   1.5%  -33.3%
 US platinum                1447.90    -7.30   0.0%   -5.9%
 US palladium                740.75    -4.55  -0.6%    5.3%
 
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
