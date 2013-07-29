FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Corn falls near 3-year low, sugar jumps; gold little changed
#Basic Materials
July 29, 2013

COMMODITIES-Corn falls near 3-year low, sugar jumps; gold little changed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Corn prices fell on Monday,
approaching three-year lows on forecasts for ideal U.S. crop
weather, while raw sugar had its biggest one-day surge in six
weeks as funds covered short positions.
    Bullion slipped but gold futures rose slightly
, as investors waited to see whether a two-day policy
meeting by the Federal Reserve would shed clues on the central
bank's plans for U.S. monetary stimulus. Copper rebounded from
losses in two previous sessions.  
    Oil prices ended mixed, with U.S. crude falling
slightly and London's Brent crude rising on oil supply
disruptions in Europe and the Middle East. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled 0.3 percent lower. Raw sugar led gains on the
CRB, rising nearly 3 percent. Natural gas fell almost 3
percent on forecasts for milder U.S. summer weather that reduced
demand for gas-powered electricity to run air-conditioning
.
    Chicago-traded corn futures dipped to their lowest levels
since October 2010 as forecasters predicted the crop in the U.S.
Midwest would go through a key development phase in
"near-perfect" weather condition.
    "We have moderated the temperature significantly,
eliminating most of the stress (on the crop)," said Bill Gentry,
broker at Risk Management Commodities.
    "The reason for being long the market has kind of
diminished. Now that we have the crop pollinated, you can take
another notch of risk premium out."
    CBOT corn for September delivery ended down 2-3/4
cents at $4.89-1/4 a bushel after bottoming out at $4.88-1/4
earlier in the session. The intraday low was the lowest price
for front-month corn since $4.87-3/4 on Oct. 7, 2010.
    New-crop corn for December delivery fell again, down
2-3/4 cents to $4.73-1/4 a bushel. December corn has fallen six
days in a row and eight of the last nine sessions. 
    New York-traded raw sugar climbed for the third straight day
on a rally fueled by fund short-covering after the market broke
above resistance around 16.50 cents per lb, basis October.
    Harvest-delaying rains in top producer Brazil helped lift
the benchmark contract raw sugar contract above the three-year
low of under 16 cents hit earlier this month.
    October raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. vaulted 0.45
cent, or 2.7 percent, to settle at 16.92 cents per lb. 
    
 Prices at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    104.53    -0.17  -0.2%   13.8%
 Brent crude                 107.58     0.41   0.4%   -3.2%
 Natural gas                  3.459   -0.096  -2.7%    3.2%
 
 US gold                    1328.40     6.90   0.5%  -20.7%
 Gold                       1327.64    -5.65  -0.4%  -20.7%
 US Copper                     3.12     0.01   0.2%  -14.7%
 LME Copper                 6878.00    16.00   0.2%  -13.3%
 Dollar                      81.685    0.028   0.0%    6.4%
 CRB                        283.629   -0.834  -0.3%   -3.9%
 
 US corn                     489.25    -2.75  -0.6%  -29.9%
 US soybeans                1367.50    17.75   1.3%   -3.6%
 US wheat                    651.50     1.25   0.0%  -16.3%
 
 US Coffee                   121.15    -1.10  -0.9%  -15.8%
 US Cocoa                   2280.00   -53.00  -2.3%    2.0%
 US Sugar                     16.92     0.45   2.7%  -13.3%
 
 US silver                   19.864   19.666   1.5%  -34.3%
 US platinum                1442.70    19.90   0.0%   -6.2%
 US palladium                744.65    20.65   2.9%    5.9%
 
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)

