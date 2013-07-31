COMMODITIES-Mostly up on Fed, US data; corn, soy slump for July

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Metals, oil and crop prices mostly rose on Wednesday on bullish U.S. data and the likelihood of ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus, although corn and soybeans posted steep monthly losses as July trade ended. U.S. corn fell nearly 27 percent on the month, its most in 17 years, following expectations earlier in the month about a looming big harvest. Soybeans lost 12 percent for July, the biggest monthly decline since September 2011. The Fed helped send prices of most risk assets, including stocks, up for the day as the central bank ended a 2-day policy meeting without saying whether it will cut its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases by September to support the economy. Base metals posted the biggest gains in commodities, followed by crude oil, soybeans and wheat. Nickel prices rose 2.7 percent and copper 2.5 percent after a surprise rise in second quarter U.S. GDP data and an ADP National Employment Report showing private employers maintaining a higher pace of hiring in July. "ADP and GDP data was better than expected so that is supportive for base metals," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said, although he cautioned that the improving growth could also bring a quicker end to the Fed's stimulus. Nickel closed at $13,875 a tonne and copper at $1,804. Gold was one of the few commodities markets that bucked Wednesday's broadly higher trend, falling in volatile trade. The spot price of gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,324.11 an ounce by 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT). Even so, the metal posted a rise of more than 7 percent in July, its biggest monthly gain since January 2012. U.S. crude settled at $105.03 a barrel, up 1.9 percent for the session and about 9 percent higher for the month. Wheat was the outlier in grains, rising for a fourth straight day on concerns about falling world output and a pick-up in U.S exports of the grain. "The world balance sheet for wheat is in a precarious position," said Ken Smithmier, analyst with the Hightower Group. Wheat futures rose 1.4 percent on the day to close at $6.64-1/4 a bushel. Prices at 5:04 p.m. EDT (2104 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.35 2.27 2.2% 14.7% Brent crude 107.87 0.96 0.9% -2.9% Natural gas 3.446 0.014 0.4% 2.8% US gold 1312.40 -11.60 -0.9% -21.7% Gold 1323.85 -2.84 -0.2% -20.9% US Copper 3.12 0.00 0.0% -14.7% LME Copper 6880.00 145.00 2.2% -13.3% Dollar 81.669 -0.160 -0.2% 6.4% CRB 283.943 2.263 0.8% -3.8% US corn 499.00 3.50 0.7% -28.5% US soybeans 1374.00 24.00 1.8% -3.2% US wheat 664.25 9.00 1.4% -14.6% US Coffee 118.60 -1.70 -1.4% -17.5% US Cocoa 2298.00 11.00 0.5% 2.8% US Sugar 16.97 0.04 0.2% -13.0% US silver 19.628 19.431 1.5% -35.1% US platinum 1429.30 -8.20 0.0% -7.1% US palladium 726.35 -2.30 -0.3% 3.3%