COMMODITIES-Grains slide on good crop weather, oil, metals slip

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Commodities fell broadly for a second straight session on Monday, with grains markets leading the declines on technical selling and favorable crop weather while oil and gasoline dipped too on concerns of higher output. Copper prices edged lower after service sector data from China failed to lift expectations for demand in the world's top consumer of metals. Gold dropped in quiet trading after signs of an improving British business sector and stronger U.S. manufacturing dampened bullion's appeal as an investment hedge. Cocoa bucked the broader trend, with futures of the confection-and-beverage commodity rallying to three-month highs in New York as cool and dry weather in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast threatened crop prospects there. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.2 percent, extending Friday's half percent drop. Wheat fell more than 2 percent to lead the CRB's decline. September wheat tumbled 15-1/4 cents to $6.45-1/4 a bushel after touching a 1-year low of $6.41-1/2 on technical selling and unwinding of spread trades. U.S. corn futures slid to near three-year lows on expectations of a record-large harvest from supportive weather. September corn on the Chicago Board of Trade ended down 6-3/4 cents at $4.69-1/4 a bushel, after touching a low of $4.65-1/2. In oil, both U.S. crude and benchmark Brent fell after news of rebounding production in Libya and the North Sea. Euro zone retail sales also fell in June, for the first time in three months, although that was offset partly by strong growth in the U.S. services sector. Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.50 -0.44 -0.4% 16.0% Brent crude 108.65 -0.30 -0.3% -2.2% Natural gas 3.319 -0.028 -0.8% -1.0% US gold 1302.60 -8.00 -0.6% -22.3% Gold 1302.54 -8.96 -0.7% -22.2% US Copper 3.17 0.00 -0.1% -13.3% LME Copper 6975.00 -30.00 -0.4% -12.1% Dollar 81.868 -0.040 -0.1% 6.6% CRB 283.180 -0.589 -0.2% -4.0% US corn 469.25 -6.75 -1.4% -32.8% US soybeans 1329.75 -1.25 -0.1% -6.3% US wheat 645.25 -3.50 -0.5% -17.1% US Coffee 119.65 1.40 1.2% -16.8% US Cocoa 2364.00 73.00 3.2% 5.7% US Sugar 16.56 -0.23 -1.4% -15.1% US silver 19.720 19.521 1.5% -34.8% US platinum 1448.10 -3.40 0.0% -5.9% US palladium 735.20 5.50 0.8% 4.5%