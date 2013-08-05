FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Grains slide on good crop weather, oil, metals slip
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Grains slide on good crop weather, oil, metals slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Commodities fell broadly for a
second straight session on Monday, with grains markets leading
the declines on technical selling and favorable crop weather
while oil and gasoline dipped too on concerns of higher output.
    Copper prices edged lower after service sector data
from China failed to lift expectations for demand in the world's
top consumer of metals. 
    Gold dropped in quiet trading after signs of an
improving British business sector and stronger U.S.
manufacturing dampened bullion's appeal as an investment hedge.
 
    Cocoa bucked the broader trend, with futures of the
confection-and-beverage commodity rallying to three-month highs
in New York as cool and dry weather in top cocoa grower
Ivory Coast threatened crop prospects there.   
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled down 0.2 percent, extending Friday's half
percent drop.
    Wheat fell more than 2 percent to lead the CRB's decline.
September wheat tumbled 15-1/4 cents to $6.45-1/4 a bushel
after touching a 1-year low of $6.41-1/2 on technical selling
and unwinding of spread trades. 
    U.S. corn futures slid to near three-year lows on
expectations of a record-large harvest from supportive weather.
September corn on the Chicago Board of Trade ended down
6-3/4 cents at $4.69-1/4 a bushel, after touching a low of
$4.65-1/2.  
    In oil, both U.S. crude and benchmark Brent 
fell after news of rebounding production in Libya and the North
Sea. Euro zone retail sales also fell in June, for the first
time  in three months, although that was offset partly by strong
growth in the U.S. services sector. 
    
 Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.50    -0.44  -0.4%   16.0%
 Brent crude                 108.65    -0.30  -0.3%   -2.2%
 Natural gas                  3.319   -0.028  -0.8%   -1.0%
 
 US gold                    1302.60    -8.00  -0.6%  -22.3%
 Gold                       1302.54    -8.96  -0.7%  -22.2%
 US Copper                     3.17     0.00  -0.1%  -13.3%
 LME Copper                 6975.00   -30.00  -0.4%  -12.1%
 Dollar                      81.868   -0.040  -0.1%    6.6%
 CRB                        283.180   -0.589  -0.2%   -4.0%
 
 US corn                     469.25    -6.75  -1.4%  -32.8%
 US soybeans                1329.75    -1.25  -0.1%   -6.3%
 US wheat                    645.25    -3.50  -0.5%  -17.1%
 
 US Coffee                   119.65     1.40   1.2%  -16.8%
 US Cocoa                   2364.00    73.00   3.2%    5.7%
 US Sugar                     16.56    -0.23  -1.4%  -15.1%
 
 US silver                   19.720   19.521   1.5%  -34.8%
 US platinum                1448.10    -3.40   0.0%   -5.9%
 US palladium                735.20     5.50   0.8%    4.5%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.