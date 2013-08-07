FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Cocoa, coffee rally, helping CRB rise; oil down
#Market News
August 7, 2013

COMMODITIES-Cocoa, coffee rally, helping CRB rise; oil down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cocoa and coffee prices rallied
on Wednesday while those of copper and gold steadied from recent
declines, helping a broad commodities index settle up for the
first time in four days.
    Prices of crude oil fell on an expected increase in North
Sea crude output next month and over worries about how soon the
Federal Reserve will end its U.S. economic stimulus. Natural gas
and heating oil also closed lower.  
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled up marginally after losing a total of more
than 1 percent in three earlier sessions. 
    Cocoa futures hit multi-month highs on both sides of the
Atlantic on worries about dry weather in West African growing
countries and on increased estimates for forward sales of the
upcoming crop in Ivory Coast.
    Cocoa's key December contract on U.K.'s Liffe rose
2.2 percent to settle at $1,631 a tonne. It hit a 10-month high
of $1,635 during the session.
    Futures of arabica, the premium grade for coffee, rallied in
New York as Brazil's government came in with price support
measures to help ease a supply glut.
    Arabica's key September contract on ICE Futures U.S. 
rose 2.3 percent to settle at $1.2105 per lb, rebounding firmly
from a four-year low of $1.1535 hit last week.   
    Copper rose as the dollar fell. Gains in the metal were
limited by worries over the Fed's anticipated stimulus-tapering
and ahead of key data from top metals consumer China. 
    Gold recovered from a three-week low, although traders and
investors kept a close watch on clues as to when the Fed
tapering would begin. 
    In the latest comment from Fed officials, Federal Reserve
Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto said the central
bank would be prepared to scale back asset purchases if the
labor market remains on the stronger path followed since last
fall. 
    
 Prices at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    104.25    -1.05  -1.0%   13.5%
 Brent crude                 107.34    -0.84  -0.8%   -3.4%
 Natural gas                  3.247   -0.071  -2.1%   -3.1%
 
 US gold                    1285.30     2.80   0.2%  -23.3%
 Gold                       1285.46     4.17   0.3%  -23.2%
 US Copper                     3.18     0.01   0.2%  -13.0%
 LME Copper                 7006.00     1.00   0.0%  -11.7%
 Dollar                      81.276   -0.327  -0.4%    5.9%
 CRB                        281.537    0.167   0.1%   -4.6%
 
 US corn                     468.25    -4.00  -0.9%  -32.9%
 US soybeans                1327.75     3.50   0.3%   -6.4%
 US wheat                    643.50    -7.00  -1.1%  -17.3%
 
 US Coffee                   121.05     3.15   2.7%  -15.8%
 US Cocoa                   2442.00    68.00   2.9%    9.2%
 US Sugar                     16.78     0.23   1.4%  -14.0%
 
 US silver                   19.508   19.313   1.5%  -35.5%
 US platinum                1438.30    10.50   0.0%   -6.5%
 US palladium                723.15     0.35   0.0%    2.8%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
