COMMODITIES-Copper, metals surge on Chinese data; oil down
August 8, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Copper, metals surge on Chinese data; oil down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China's imports, exports rebounds offer economic hopes
    * Crude oil down for fifth consecutive session, gold up
    * Cattle futures jump on hopes Zilmax news ups beef prices

    NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Copper and industrial metals
rallied on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data sparked demand
hopes, while gold prices also jumped on easing deflation
worries, helping a broad commodities index rise for a second
consecutive day.
    Crude oil fell for a fifth straight session as traders
liquidated long positions, offsetting bullish news that imports
of crude into China, the world's second-largest oil consumer,
hit a record high. 
    Surprisingly firm rebounds in China's exports and imports in
July offered some hope that the world's second-largest economy
might be stabilizing after more than two years of slowing
growth, although an imminent rebound still looks unlikely.
 
    "As long as we continue to see those improved numbers coming
out of China, it's going to drive up consumption of
commodities," said Tom Power, senior commodities broker at
futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled up 0.7 percent, rising for a second straight
day following recent losses on economic worries. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed up 2.6 percent at $7,185 a tonne after touching a session
peak of $7,215, its strongest since June 11. Aluminium, zinc and
nickel also hit the highest levels in two weeks. 
    Gold jumped 2 percent to above $1,310 an ounce as the
surprisingly strong China trade data sparked economic optimism,
lifting bullion's inflation-hedge appeal. 
    Live cattle futures surged by the 3-cent price limit
on news that Tyson Foods Inc, beginning Sept. 6, will no
longer buy cattle given the feed additive Zilmax. Participants
bought cattle contracts on the view that cattle weaned off
Zilmax would bring down animal weights, which could push up beef
prices. 
    Cocoa futures on ICE and Liffe hit multi-month highs again
on Thursday, buoyed by supply concerns in top growing region
West Africa and system fund buying that lifted the markets
further into technically overbought territory..
 
 Prices at 3:19 p.m. EDT (1919 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    103.50    -0.87  -0.8%   12.7%
 Brent crude                 106.65    -0.79  -0.7%   -4.0%
 Natural gas                  3.297    0.050   1.5%   -1.6%
 
 US gold                    1309.90    24.60   1.9%  -21.8%
 Gold                       1311.10    23.96   1.9%  -21.7%
 US Copper                     3.27     0.10   3.0%  -10.4%
 LME Copper                 7185.00   179.00   2.6%   -9.4%
 Dollar                      81.009   -0.278  -0.3%    5.5%
 CRB                        283.486    1.950   0.7%   -3.9%
 
 US corn                     473.50     5.25   1.1%  -32.2%
 US soybeans                1355.75    28.00   2.1%   -4.4%
 US wheat                    641.25    -2.25  -0.4%  -17.6%
 
 US Coffee                   122.05     1.00   0.8%  -15.1%
 US Cocoa                   2466.00    24.00   1.0%   10.3%
 US Sugar                     16.82     0.04   0.2%  -13.8%
 
 US silver                   20.193   19.998   1.6%  -33.2%
 US platinum                1491.60    53.30   0.0%   -3.1%
 US palladium                738.55    15.40   2.1%    5.0%

