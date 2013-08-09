FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Oil jumps on supply worries, copper lifted by China
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil jumps on supply worries, copper lifted by China

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds concern over Libyan oil exports; updates prices to close)
    * Brent, U.S. crude surge on North Sea, Libya supply woes
    * Copper up 4 pct on week on bullish China factory data
    * Gold reverses early selloff; CRB up 1st time in 3 weeks
    * New US corn crop hits 3-year low, arabica two-week high

    NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday for
the first time in six days, driven partly by supply disruptions
in the North Sea and other major production centers, while
copper surged to a two-month high on upbeat factory data from
top metals buyer China.
    Gold futures finished up for the session and the
week, recovering from an early selloff after Thursday's rally.
 
    Crop prices ended mixed. U.S. new-crop corn futures 
fell to a three-year low and soybean prices slipped as
well on prospects for record harvests this autumn. 
    Coffee prices rallied, with both robusta and the
premium-grade arabica hitting a two-week high. Coffee's
surge came after data on Friday showing a sharp drop in
exchange-monitored stockpiles of robusta, and Brazil's
announcement earlier in the week of price support measures for
arabica, which hit a four-year low on Aug 1. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 settled up 0.7 percent, rising for a third straight
session and posting its first weekly gain in three weeks.
    Oil rallied after a trade source said more North Sea Forties
crude cargoes would be delayed due to a pipeline closure that
has affected Britain's largest oilfield. 
    Investors also turned bullish on crude after a report from
the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested America's shale
oil boom was protecting the world from steep oil price spikes as
several OPEC members were struggling to maintain output due to
unrest and infrastructure woes.
    Libyan oil exports were particularly in focus after the IEA
said it expected the country's output to show a fall of 600,000
barrels per day to 400,000 bpd in early August, the lowest level
since the 2011 war in Libya.
    Benchmark North Sea Brent out of London settled up
1.4 percent at $108.322. U.S. crude finished up 2.5
percent at $105.97. Both crude types closed lower on the week,
after factoring in losses from earlier sessions. 
    Copper rose nearly 4 percent on the week, its biggest weekly
rise since September 2012.
    Copper surged after China's factory output in July rose 9.7
percent, beating forecasts, and retail sales grew 13.2 percent
while inflation held steady. The figures added to trade data on
Thursday showing exports from the world's No. 2 economy running
at a surprisingly strong pace. 
    For the day, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 closed up 1.2 percent at $7,274 a tonne after touching a
two-month peak at $7,298. 
    
 Prices at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.02     2.62   2.5%   15.5%
 Brent crude                 108.23     1.55   1.5%   -2.6%
 Natural gas                  3.230   -0.067  -2.0%   -3.6%
 
 US gold                    1312.20     2.30   0.2%  -21.7%
 Gold                       1314.76     3.24   0.2%  -21.5%
 US Copper                     3.31     0.04   1.1%   -9.5%
 LME Copper                 7275.00    90.00   1.3%   -8.3%
 Dollar                      81.119    0.142   0.2%    5.7%
 CRB                        285.381    1.894   0.7%   -3.3%
 
 US corn                     465.75    -7.50  -1.6%  -33.3%
 US soybeans                1340.75   -15.00  -1.1%   -5.5%
 US wheat                    633.50    -7.75  -1.2%  -18.6%
 
 US Coffee                   122.90     0.85   0.7%  -14.5%
 US Cocoa                   2463.00    -3.00  -0.1%   10.2%
 US Sugar                     16.98     0.16   1.0%  -13.0%
 
 US silver                   20.407   20.205   1.5%  -32.5%
 US platinum                1500.60     9.00   0.0%   -2.5%
 US palladium                741.00     2.45   0.3%    5.4%
 
    

 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.