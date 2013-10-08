FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil up, gold dips, investors focus on Washington
October 8, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil up, gold dips, investors focus on Washington

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Carole Vaporean
    NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Crude oil, copper and soft
commodities cocoa and sugar rose on Tuesday, while grains and
gold eased as investors remained cautious about the partial U.S.
government shutdown and the threat of default. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a 
bellwether index comprised of 19 of commodity markets, ended
0.23 percent higher. 
    In a research note, analyst Jim Ritterbusch said the budget
crisis had weakened the U.S. currency, making oil more
attractive for holders of other currencies. He also raised the
possibility of a steep sell-off in oil, describing the budget
crisis as "somewhat of a two-edged sword."  
    U.S. crude oil futures settled at $103.49 per barrel,
up 46 cents, or 0.45 percent. Brent crude futures closed
at $110.16 a barrel, a gain of 48 cents, or 0.44 percent.
    Other analysts also said that the dollar was helping boost
oil prices, those gains would probably be temporary due to the
ongoing U.S. budget crisis, the approach of the debt ceiling and
mounting supplies.
    Spot gold prices were higher for most of the session but
gave back those gains and edged lower in a late bout of profit
taking. Gold prices should find support as long as the U.S.
budget impasse and the looming Oct. 17 deadline to raise the
debt-ceiling limit prompts investors sell risky assets such as
equities and seek safe havens. 
    "The longer the shutdown goes on, the bigger the problems we
are going to have in the economy," said Ed Moy, chief strategist
of Morgan Gold, which offers retirement accounts that include
precious metals.
    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,319.10 an ounce by
3:53 p.m. EDT (1953 GMT). U.S. Comex gold futures for
December delivery settled down 50 cents at $1,324.60.
    President Barack Obama told Republican Speaker of the House
of Representatives John Boehner on Tuesday he would be willing
to negotiate with Republicans once the U.S. government is
re-opened and the threat of a default is lifted. 
    Copper, an industrial metal, eked out a gain from  Chinese
buying after a week-long holiday. Gains were capped, however, by
threat of a global surplus and weak economic data from China,
the world's top consumer of the industrial metal. 
    Three-month copper has prices have languished since early
August  in a $7,000-$7,500 range. Analysts say the market
remains amply supplied, and a 2014 surplus looms.
    Chicago grain markets were mixed. Corn and soybean futures
fell on reports of better-than-expected yields from the ongoing
U.S. Midwest harvest. U.S. wheat futures received support from
concerns about acreage cuts in Black Sea countries. 
    Among soft commodities, cocoa futures climbed to a 13-month
peak on ICE and to the highest level in over two years on Liffe,
buoyed by concerns over a tight global market and expectations
that European third-quarter grind data, due on Thursday, would
indicate firm demand. 
    
 Prices at 3:57 p.m. EDT (1957 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    103.53     0.50   0.5%   12.8%
 Brent crude                 110.10     0.42   0.4%   -0.9%
 Natural gas                  3.716    0.087   2.4%   10.9%
 
 US gold                    1324.60    -0.50   0.0%  -21.0%
 Gold                       1319.45    -1.84  -0.1%  -21.2%
 US Copper                     3.28    -0.01  -0.2%  -10.1%
 LME Copper                 7239.50    -5.50  -0.1%   -8.7%
 Dollar                      80.003    0.071   0.1%    4.2%
 CRB                        288.005    0.661   0.2%   -2.4%
 
 US corn                     441.75    -7.50  -1.7%  -36.7%
 US soybeans                1288.75    -7.75  -0.6%   -9.2%
 US wheat                    693.50    -1.25  -0.2%  -10.9%
 
 US Coffee                   115.05     0.55   0.5%  -20.0%
 US Cocoa                   2718.00    19.00   0.7%   21.6%
 US Sugar                     18.62     0.03   0.2%   -4.6%
 
 US silver                   22.397   22.174   1.7%  -25.9%
 US platinum                1400.20     1.60   0.0%   -9.0%
 US palladium                713.90     9.55   1.4%    1.5%

