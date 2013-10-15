FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil slides, gold rises as Senate stops U.S. debt limit talks
October 15, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil slides, gold rises as Senate stops U.S. debt limit talks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Carole Vaporean
    NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most commodities ended lower on
Tuesday, with oil, energy and metal markets falling as the U.S.
Congress continued to wrangle over the U.S. debt limit, while
gold erased early losses to gain 1 percent on the Washington
impasse.
    Copper and a few agricultural markets rose as investors
bought on harvest concerns and sought value at recent lows.
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
19-commodity bellwether, closed down 0.4 percent, pressured by
declines in energy, precious and industrial and grain markets.
    Crude oil prices fell throughout the session on both sides
of the Atlantic as hopes for a deal to end the U.S. debt crisis
steadily diminished and as talks proceeded in Geneva around an
Iranian proposal to achieve a breakthrough in a decade-old
standoff over its nuclear program. 
    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices tumbled by nearly 40 cents
in after-market trade on news the U.S. Senate would suspend
fiscal talks until House Republicans had a plan for how to
proceed on the U.S. debt limit. 
    Brent crude futures settled down $1.14 at $109.90 a
barrel in its third straight losing session. U.S. oil 
settled down $1.20 at $101.21 a barrel.
    "The market seemed to move forcefully on the Senate
suspension," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York. "Oil markets are going to take this hard if we can't
get a deal done."
    Gold prices, however, reversed steep early losses after the
latest news of the ongoing fiscal impasse in Washington
triggered safe-haven buying. [GOL/}
    Bullion's gains briefly surpassed 1 percent late in the U.S.
session as negotiations in Congress sputtered, leaving both
chambers grasping for a way to reopen the government and raise
the country's borrowing authority with a Thursday deadline near.
    The precious metal rebounded about $35, or 3 percent, from
an overnight three-month low near $1,250 an ounce. Spot gold
 was up 0.7 percent at $1,281.16 an ounce by 4:17 p.m. EDT
(2017 GMT), off a high of $1,287.90 an ounce.
    Copper fell on divisions between lawmakers in Congress over
the U.S. government's borrowing limit weighed on investors who
were already concerned about a growing market surplus. 
    "Everybody's on pins and needles watching the news headlines
from Washington. Gold's up in a very quiet knee-jerk move, but I
don't think it will hold," said Frank McGhee, head precious
metals dealer at commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC.
    U.S. corn futures jumped more than 1 percent on bargain
buying after prices for the feed grain hit three-year lows this
week. 
    Wheat retreated as investors unwound wheat/corn spreads and
as an expected move by India to lower wheat export prices
threatened to blunt demand for U.S. grain on the global market.
    Soybeans dipped as traders unwound soymeal/soyoil spreads
and liquidated long positions amid an advancing U.S. harvest. 
      
 Prices at 3:44 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    101.00    -1.41  -1.4%   10.0%
 Brent crude                 109.63    -1.41  -1.3%   -1.3%
 Natural gas                  3.790   -0.030  -0.8%   13.1%
 
 US gold                    1273.20    -3.40  -0.3%  -24.0%
 Gold                       1281.97     9.18   0.7%  -23.4%
 US Copper                     3.30     0.00   0.1%   -9.5%
 LME Copper                 7240.00   -15.00  -0.2%   -8.7%
 Dollar                      80.479    0.216   0.3%    4.8%
 CRB                        286.314   -1.161  -0.4%   -2.9%
 
 US corn                     443.50     6.50   1.5%  -36.5%
 US soybeans                1267.00    -6.00  -0.5%  -10.7%
 US wheat                    685.75    -6.75  -1.0%  -11.9%
 
 US Coffee                   116.45    -0.55  -0.5%  -19.0%
 US Cocoa                   2760.00    47.00   1.7%   23.4%
 US Sugar                     18.70    -0.35  -1.8%   -4.2%
 
 US silver                   21.146   20.933   1.6%  -30.0%
 US platinum                1380.40    -0.20   0.0%  -10.3%
 US palladium                705.30    -8.95  -1.3%    0.3%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
