COMMODITIES-Sugar falls most in a month, natgas down again on warm weather
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Sugar falls most in a month, natgas down again on warm weather

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Marina Lopes
    NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar fell the most in a
month on Tuesday on fears of a selloff following speculator
hoarding of the commodity, while natural gas tumbled for a
second straight session on mild weather forecasts in key U.S.
regions.
    Arabica coffee plumbed 4-1/2 year lows, aluminum had its
sharpest decline in nearly a week, and oil prices also skidded,
adding to the correction in commodities.
    The Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index 
settled down almost half a percent after losses in 12 of the 19
futures markets it tracks.
    Soybeans led the CRB's gainers, settling up 0.6
percent on bargain buying after posting a near two-week low.
Corn also rebounded after hitting a three-year low early
in the session, when it was pressured by the likelihood of a
record U.S. crop. 
    Raw sugar was the biggest loser of the day, hitting a more
than three-week low. It tumbled as traders reacted to data for
the week to Oct. 8 from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission that showed speculators raising their net long
position in raw sugar by 50 percent, the most since Feb. 2010.
    "The main reason for it coming off so fast has been the size
of the net long position of the funds and speculators. It's way
over what the market was expecting," a London-based sugar broker
said.
    Raw sugar's most-active contract on New York's ICE 
closed down 0.46 cent, or 2.4 percent, at 18.45 cents after
falling to 18.43, its lowest since October 2.
    Arabica coffee on ICE closed down 0.6 cent, or 0.6
percent, at $1.0695 per lb, after touching a 4-1/2-year low at
$1.0660. 
    Natural gas fell to a five-week low after the National
Weather Service's 6-to-10-day and 8-to-14-day outlooks showed
mostly above-normal temperatures stretching from Texas to New
England.
    "It's all about the (mild) weather. We're walking around
without jackets again," a Chicago-based gas trader said.
    Front-month gas on New York's NYMEX closed down 2 percent,
or 7.3 cents, at $3.496 per million British thermal units after
hitting a Sept. 26 low of $3.48. The contract lost 1.8 percent
in the previous two weeks and is down 5.7 percent so far this
week. 
    In oil, benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
 settled down 0.6 percent, or 60 cents, at $109.01 a
barrel. U.S. crude lost 0.5 percent, or 48 cents, to
finish at $98.20. 
    In aluminum, the benchmark three-month contract on the
London Metal Exchange touched a session high of
$1,905.75 a tonne, the strongest since Aug. 22, before ending
down 0.6 percent at $1,883. 
    
    Prices at 4:59 p.m. EDT (2059 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              97.84    -0.84  -0.9%    6.6%
Brent crude         108.91    -0.70  -0.6%   -2.0%
Natural gas           3.496   -0.073  -2.0%    4.3%
                                                          
US gold             1345.50    -6.70  -0.5%  -19.7%
Gold                1344.54    -7.05  -0.5%  -19.7%
US Copper              3.28     0.01   0.4%  -10.3%
LME Copper         7200.00    10.00   0.1%   -9.2%
Dollar               79.632    0.386   0.5%    3.7%
CRB              280.637   -1.234  -0.4%   -4.9%
                                                          
US corn               432.00     1.50   0.4%  -38.1%
US soybeans          1279.00     7.75   0.6%   -9.9%
US wheat              681.25     0.25   0.0%  -12.4%
                                                          
US Coffee            106.95    -0.60  -0.6%  -25.6%
US Cocoa            2659.00   -25.00  -0.9%   18.9%
US Sugar              18.45    -0.46  -2.4%   -5.4%
                                                          
US silver            22.452   22.227   1.6%  -25.7%
US platinum         1459.10   -11.00   0.0%   -5.2%
US palladium         746.05    -3.40  -0.5%    6.1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
