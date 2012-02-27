FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil's downturn hits gold, lifts copper
February 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil's downturn hits gold, lifts copper

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Crude reverses multi-day rally as G20 express concerns of
economic impact
    * Weaker euro caps base metal gains, pressures oil, gold
lower
    * Copper gains on better economic prospects as oil drops

    By Carole Vaporean	
    NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Commodity markets closed
mixed on Monday, with crude oil finishing lower as
the dollar strengthened and G20 officials expressed concern over
high energy prices, but the end of oil's seven-day rally boosted
industrial metals.	
    Gold seesawed, finally edging lower with oil and the euro.
But its decline was buffered by ongoing concerns over European
debt troubles and early data showing euro-zone money supply grew
2.5 percent in January on an annual basis. [ID:ID:nL5E8DR65O]	
    Bullion has risen 13 percent year-to-date on expectations
that monetary policy will remain loose in key economies.  	
    "The gold market may be straddled between tame physical 	
demand on the one hand and strong currency and investor 	
risk-related buying on the other," said James Steel, chief 	
commodity analyst at HSBC.	
    Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,769.40 an 	
ounce by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT). Bullion rose 3 percent last 	
week for its largest weekly rise in four weeks.  	
    U.S. grain markets rallied along with sugar, despite the
decline in oil prices, with both sectors marching to their own
fundamentals.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
finished with a 1.12 percent loss, with moves in crude prices
holding the biggest sway in the index.	
    Oil prices slipped as G20 concerns about the effect of high
oil prices on global growth and a stronger dollar helped counter
support from worries about Iran and potential supply
disruptions. 	
    The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said 	
 on Sunday they were "alert to the risks of higher oil
prices" 	
and discussed at length the impact that sanctions on Iran will 	
have on crude supplies and global growth. 	
     "The energy complex is pulling back partially on a
softening in the equities and euro. Weekend G20 meetings also
prompted some selling ," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.  	
    Brent April crude fell by $1.32 to $124.15 a barrel
by 2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT) , having settled on Friday
near a 10-month peak above $125 a barrel.	
    U.S. April crude fell $1.21 to settle at $108.56 a 	
barrel, snapping a string of seven straight higher closes. U.S.
crude is on pace for a 10 percent gain in February and is up
nearly 11 percent in 2012 after rising 8.2 percent last year.	
    	
    	
     	
    Copper erased early losses to end higher along with other
base metals. Metals were buoyed by positive momentum in other
risk assets and lower crude prices, which eased the threat to
the global economy. 	
    Copper prices pushed definitively above the 200-day moving
average, a technical level that has acted as both a line of
support and an upside barrier for the better part of February.
The 200-day average came in at $3.8364 on Monday.	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose
$5.50 to end at $8,536 a tonne. In New York, benchmark May COMEX
copper settled up 1.90 cents at $3.8890 per lb. 	
    Grains all rallied, with U.S. soybeans up for a sixth
straight session, rising on Monday to a fresh five-month 	
high and bolstering corn and wheat futures. 	
    Farmers in the United States and South America have held 	
tightly to their soybean stocks in hopes of even higher prices.	
    Soybean spot basis bids -- the amount over or above 	
benchmark CBOT futures grain buyers are willing to pay -- are at	
their highest point since December. 	
    Raw sugar futures sprang to a four-month peak on fund buying
as players turned their focus to upcoming deliveries for the
spot March contract. It goes off the board on Wednesday. 	
 Prices at 3:03 p.m. EST (2003 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   108.59    -1.18  -1.1%    9.9%
 Brent crude                124.16    -1.31  -1.0%   15.6%
 Natural gas                 2.446   -0.104  -4.1%  -18.2%
 
 US gold                   1774.90    -1.50  -0.1%   13.3%
 Gold                      1769.31    -2.88  -0.2%   13.1%
 US Copper                  388.05     1.75   0.5%   12.9%
                              
 Dollar                     78.529    0.177   0.2%   -2.1%
 CRB                       325.090   -0.820  -0.3%    6.5%
 
 US corn                    644.50     3.75   0.6%   -0.3%
 US soybeans               1293.75    14.75   1.2%    7.9%
 US wheat                   645.75     4.75   0.7%   -1.1%
 
 US Coffee                  204.60     1.00   0.5%  -10.3%
 US Cocoa                  2400.00    43.00   1.8%   13.8%
 US Sugar                    26.50     0.31   1.2%   14.1%
 
 US silver                  35.524    0.186   0.5%   27.3%
 US platinum               1714.30    -0.80   0.0%   22.0%
 US palladium               705.30    -5.45  -0.8%    7.5%
 	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; editing by Jim Marshall and
David Gregorio)

