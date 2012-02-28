FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Metals jump as oil prices fall, euro climbs
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Metals jump as oil prices fall, euro climbs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Crude's decline seen bullish for economic growth
    * Europe's planned money injection lifts many markets
    * Jump in U.S. consumer confidence helps markets
    * Copper, gold rally; silver up over 4 pct to a 5-mo high

    By Carole Vaporean	
    NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Crude oil fell about 2
percent by Tuesday's close as investors took profits after
recent gains, while other commodities, like gold and base
metals, were lifted by a stronger euro, Europe's expected
injection of low-interest cash, and improved U.S. consumer
confidence.	
    Silver soared more than 4 percent when key resistance was
breached and a slew of stop-loss buy orders were triggered. 	
    U.S. crude prices were down more than $2 per barrel at the
close as investor fears that higher prices would dent demand for
fuel outweighed concerns about reduced supplies, which had, by
last Friday, driven prices to their highest since May 3. 	
    The grab for profits pushed U.S. crude futures to a
three-day low of $106.30 a barrel. By the settlement, NYMEX
crude for April delivery was $106.55, off $2.01 or 1.85
percent.	
    Brent April crude lost $2.62, or 2.11 percent, to 	
finish at $121.55 a barrel, near the four-day low. Brent
remained on pace for an 11 percent gain for February.	
    Despite the gains in many commodity prices, the 19-commodity
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended down by 0.61
percent, hit hardest by the declines in energy. It was the
index's lowest since Feb. 23.	
    Investors in a number of markets waited for a second tranche
of liquidity from the European Central Bank as part of its
Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO). The cash infusion was
expected on Wednesday and helped lift a number of markets
including industrial metals and U.S. equities. 	
    Copper rallied to a more than two-week high on the 
supportive policy measures planned in both Europe and Beijing
designed to bolster healthier global economic conditions and
with it demand for industrial metals. 	
    London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month copper 
peaked at $8,689 a tonne, its priciest since Feb. 10, before
ending the day up $64 at $8,600. In New York, the most active
May COMEX contract rose 3.25 cents to settle at $3.9215
per lb, after peaking at $3.9575.	
    Along with the European cash injection, investors keyed in
on a report from the official China Securities Journal on
Tuesday that said Beijing's banking regulator will allow 	
banks to make new loans to unfinished local government
investment projects to ensure their completion. 	
    "They are almost saying that we're going to let you lend
pretty much on anything, as long as they don't allow free
capital outflows," said Howard Simons, strategist at Bianco
Research Group in Chicago.	
    "That money has got to go somewhere," he added. "When you
start talking tangible assets and construction, how do you avoid
buying copper?"  	
    Metals were also helped, along with other markets, by the
strongest U.S. consumer confidence readings in a year
, outweighing disappointment in U.S. durable
goods orders, that were down the most in three years.
 	
    Consumers account for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.	
    The euro's climb against the U.S. dollar helped many
commodity markets as investors embraced risk ahead of the ECB's 
anticipated offering of cheap cash to banks. 	
    Gold prices rose 1 percent toward $1,800 an ounce on
Europe's expected cash injection. Silver rallied 4 percent after
it breached key technical resistance. 	
    The white metal shot to its highest since Sept. 22, its rise
quickening after it broke above $35.70 an ounce, a major
channel-top and a high dating back to October.	
    "Massive fund buying and predominantly technical factors 	
boosted silver, which was undervalued compared to everything 	
else and we are covering a lot of the ground today," he said.  	
    Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,785.51 an ounce, 	
having hit a fresh three-month high of $1,789.40. U.S. April
gold futures settled up $13.50 an ounce at $1,788.40.    	
    Silver rose 4.1 percent to $36.89 an ounce in late
trade, having hit a high of $37.21, its loftiest since Sept. 22.
  	
    	
     	
    Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade advanced for a
seventh straight session, reaching a five-month high on
expectations that shrinking supplies in South America will boost
U.S. exports, especially to top buyer China.	
    CBOT corn and wheat followed soybeans up to multiweek highs.
The weak dollar helped all three markets. 	
     	
 Prices at 2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   106.79    -1.77  -1.6%    8.1%
 Brent crude                121.83    -2.34  -1.9%   13.5%
 Natural gas                 2.519   -0.084  -3.2%  -15.7%
 
 US gold                   1788.40    13.50   0.8%   14.1%
 Gold                      1784.01    17.52   1.0%   14.1%
 US Copper                  391.20     3.15   0.8%   13.9%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                     78.276   -0.292  -0.4%   -2.4%
 CRB                       323.120   -1.970  -0.6%    5.8%
 
 US corn                    653.50     9.00   1.4%    1.1%
 US soybeans               1305.25    11.50   0.9%    8.9%
 US wheat                   662.25    16.50   2.6%    1.5%
 
 US Coffee                  206.25     1.65   0.8%   -9.6%
 US Cocoa                  2370.00   -30.00  -1.3%   12.4%
 US Sugar                    26.09    -0.41  -1.5%   12.3%
 
 US silver                  37.140    1.616   4.5%   33.0%
 US platinum               1723.50     9.20   0.5%   22.7%
 US palladium               719.75    14.45   2.0%    9.7%
 	
	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

