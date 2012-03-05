FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Metals fall, oil gains capped as China cuts growth
March 5, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Metals fall, oil gains capped as China cuts growth

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Demand questioned as China cuts growth target
    * European manufacturing and services gauge slips
    * CRB eases, gains in oil limit index's losses

    By Carole Vaporean	
    NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Most commodities fell
 on Monday, with copper and silver dropping steeply
after top buyer China cut its economic growth target, a move
that also limited gains for oil on possible disruptions to
supplies from Iran.	
    "With China reducing the expected growth rate, the concern
is there is the possibility of a bigger downside," said Kate
Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.	
    Questions about European growth, and therefore demand for
raw materials, intensified after a gauge of activity at
manufacturing and service companies slipped in February.
  	
    In the United States, data showing the services sector
expanded in February at its fastest pace in a year failed to
interrupt commodity market declines, especially after a report
indicated new orders for factory goods dropped in January.
    	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled about a half percent lower at 319.45. Though most
components fell, gains in oil limited the index's decline. 	
    Supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program
supported oil, but concerns about economic growth in China,
Europe and the United States capped the gains. 	
    U.S. President Barack Obama met Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, hoping to convince Israel to
give sanctions time to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.
  	
    "The geopolitical risk factor is putting a floor under (the
oil price)," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC. 	
    Brent April crude rose 15 cents to settle at $123.80
a barrel, after falling as low as $122.66. U.S. April crude
 closed 2 cents higher at $106.72 per barrel, after
trading from $105.50 to $107.42. 	
 	
    Copper lost more than 1 percent after China announced its
lowest annual growth target in eight years, sparking concerns
about demand from the world's largest buyer of industrial
metals. 	
    Speaking at the annual session of China's National People's
Congress, Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth goal
to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent. 	
    "That's obviously going to throttle back some of their
copper needs, to a certain degree," said Sterling Smith, an
analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota.	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed
$75 to close at $8,505 a tonne. Losses mounted after the close,
dragging prices below $8,500.	
    Gold fell 1 percent, dropping with equity markets, after
China cut its growth targets. The precious metal could 	
pull back further if it fails to hold key support. 	
    Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,703.79 an ounce 	
by 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT).	
    Silver lost 2 percent at $33.75 an ounce, after
dropping 2.5 percent last week, getting hit as an industrial and
financial instrument.	
    Among agricultural futures, corn rose on technical buying
and tighter supplies, while soy and wheat slipped in choppy
trading ahead of a U.S. government crop report later in the
week. 	
    U.S. natural gas futures ended down 5 percent, with mild
late-winter weather and record-high supplies driving the
front-month contract below technical support.  	
    	
 Prices at 2:46 p.m. EST (1946 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   106.80     0.10   0.1%    8.1%
 Brent crude                123.84     0.19   0.2%   15.3%
 Natural gas                 2.355   -0.129  -5.2%  -21.2%
 
 US gold                   1703.90    -5.90  -0.3%    8.8%
 Gold                      1702.49    -9.28  -0.5%    8.9%
 US Copper                  385.95    -4.35  -1.1%   12.3%
                              
 Dollar                     79.335   -0.068  -0.1%   -1.1%
 CRB                       319.450   -1.720  -0.5%    4.6%
 
 US corn                    659.00     7.50   1.1%    1.9%
 US soybeans               1328.25    -4.75  -0.4%   10.8%
 US wheat                   667.75    -3.00  -0.5%    2.3%
 
 US Coffee                  201.70    -0.10   0.0%  -11.6%
 US Cocoa                  2283.00   -51.00  -2.2%    8.3%
 US Sugar                    24.68    -0.28  -1.1%    6.2%
 
 US silver                  33.695   -0.830  -2.4%   20.7%
 US platinum               1662.60   -29.10  -1.7%   18.3%
 US palladium               706.95    -5.60  -0.8%    7.7%
 	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

