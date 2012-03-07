FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Metals, oil up on economy hopes; grains slide
March 7, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Metals, oil up on economy hopes; grains slide

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Wheat, corn tumble as commodity funds sell
    * ADP private sector U.S. jobs data lifts oil, gold
    * Copper reverses four days of losses

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Oil, gold and copper
rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day rout as
investors took in strong U.S. jobs data and grew more hopeful
about an end to Greek debt worries.	
    But agricultural commodities fell, with wheat and corn
posting their biggest declines in two months as commodity funds
liquidated long positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report
due on Friday. Arabica coffee futures plunged to a 16-month low.	
    The mixed performance left the Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB
index slightly lower for the day. 	
    The number of jobs being created by U.S. private employers
rose in February, data from payroll processor ADP showed on
Wednesday, giving a boost to the stock market and oil markets. 
[ID: nL5E8E76Q4]	
    Meanwhile, a group of banks holding a chunk of Greece's
outstanding debt said they would participate in the nation's
bond swap offer, which would allow the indebted nation to secure
a bailout package. 	
    That news combined to lift oil markets. 	
    U.S. crude settled at $106.16 a barrel, $1.46 or 1.39
percent higher.	
    Brent April crude settled $2.14, or 1.75 percent
higher at $124.12 a barrel, after trading as high as $124.35.	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
dipped 0.7 percent to finish at 314.24.	
    	
    	
    	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose
for the first time in four days, in part, on the Greek debt deal
and settled at $8,295 a tonne, $5.50 higher. 	
    "More and more word is leaking that the creditors are going
to accept the Greek bond swap. That's why you're seeing the
turnaround today," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with
Kingsview Financial in Chicago.	
    Gold markets were lifted by the positive Greek and U.S.
news. 	
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,684.76 an ounce by
3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT).	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$11.80 an ounce to $1,683.90.	
    On the Chicago Board of Trade, funds sold 24,000 corn
contracts, which trade sources called the biggest one-day sale
by funds in 3-1/2 months. Ample world wheat supplies pressured
Chicago wheat, and chart-based selling kicked in, pushing the
benchmark May contract below support at its 50- and 100-day
moving averages near $6.53 a bushel.	
    On soft commodity markets, arabica coffee futures tumbled to
a 16-month low on investor liquidation and suspected producer
sales. Raw sugar slipped while cocoa was marginally lower.	
    	
 Prices at 4:10 p.m. EST (2220 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   106.21     1.51   1.4%    7.5%
 Brent crude                124.31     2.33   1.9%   15.8%
 Natural gas                 2.302   -0.054  -2.3%  -23.0%
 
 US gold                   1683.90    11.80   0.7%    7.5%
 Gold                      1684.79    10.85   0.6%    7.7%
 US Copper                  376.70     2.95   0.8%    9.6%
                              
 Dollar                     79.706   -0.162  -0.2%   -0.6%
 CRB                       314.240   -0.210  -0.1%    2.9%
 
 US corn                    643.75   -14.25  -2.2%   -0.4%
 US soybeans               1321.50    -8.25  -0.6%   10.3%
 US wheat                   633.00   -21.00  -3.2%   -3.0%
 
 US Coffee                  188.60    -4.45  -2.3%  -17.4%
 US Cocoa                  2277.00    -6.00  -0.3%    8.0%
 US Sugar                    23.92    -0.13  -0.5%    3.0%
 
 US silver                  33.585    0.802   2.4%   20.3%
 US platinum               1627.30    15.40   1.0%   15.8%
 US palladium               685.35    13.75   2.0%    4.5%
 	
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)

