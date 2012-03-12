FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Oil, metals end down on dollar rally; corn bucks trend
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

COMMODITIES-Oil, metals end down on dollar rally; corn bucks trend

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates with closing prices)	
    * Dollar's run-up softens case for US stimulus
    * Oil snaps 3-day gain; gold, copper also slip
    * Arabica coffee at 17-month lows
    * Corn up nearly 3 pct, extending Friday run

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Oil snapped a three-day
run-up on Monday and metals prices fell too as the dollar
rallied on the notion that a recovering U.S. economy will get
less stimulus money than initially thought.	
    The dollar remained at a near one-month high against the
euro after touching its highest in nearly seven weeks
against a basket of currencies. A strong dollar poses a
deflationary environment, pressuring prices of commodities such
as oil, metals and grains. 	
    Crude oil fell more than 1 percent at one point before
trimming losses toward the close. While the dollar was partly to
blame for the drop in oil, the market were also weighed down by
slowing economic growth in Europe and China. 	
    Copper futures fell about half a percent in New York 
and London.  	
    Spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, fell 0.7
percent to below $1,700 per ounce as investors kept a sharp ear
out for hints of monetary easing ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting beginning Tuesday. 	
    Despite encouraging U.S. jobs data suggesting recovery, the
Fed is expected to undertake a large stimulus program this year
like in 2010 to aid economic growth. But the amount of dollars
involved is likely to be less than initially thought, according
to primary dealers or the large financial institutions that do
business directly with the Fed.	
    The median of forecasts from 12 primary dealers is for a new
round of quantitative easing to total $525 billion, compared
with 11 dealers' median forecast for $600 billion in stimulus,
in a similar poll conducted in early February. 	
    Brent crude oil in London closed down 64 cents at
$125.34 a barrel, after falling as much as $1.78. U.S. crude
 settled down $1.06 at $106.34 a barrel, versus an earlier
decline of more than $2. 	
    "Investors are beginning to feel that the oil price has
reached its upper limit and are taking profits while they can,"
said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank.  	
    "With less emphasis on Iran and the Middle East, the focus
is shifting back on to the fundamentals of oil supply and
demand," Fritsch added.	
    Tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear
program has raised fears this year of a disruption to oil
supplies from the Middle East. But talks on the dispute are due
to start soon, calming fears of an immediate crisis.	
    China's export data released over the weekend showed a
record monthly trade deficit for February, adding to worries
about easing inflation, softer retail sales and lower industrial
output than expected in the world's second largest economy.	
    There is little relief across Europe too, with eurozone
economies either on the decline or stalling.	
    On the agricultural front, arabica coffee futures slid to a
17-month low, extending a prolonged downward trend as prospects
of a record crop in 2012/13 weighed on prices. Arabica for May
delivery in New York fell 0.7 percent to $1.8485 per lb.
 	
    Corn futures bucked the trend, climbing for a second
straight session on tight supplies of grain harvested last
autumn. Benchmark corn for May delivery in Chicago rose
2.7 percent to $6.71-1/2 per bushel. 	
   	
 Prices at 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   106.48    -0.92  -0.9%    7.7%
 Brent crude                125.44    -0.54  -0.4%   16.8%
 Natural gas                 2.269   -0.055  -2.4%  -24.1%
 
 US gold                   1699.80   -11.70  -0.7%    8.5%
 Gold                      1700.90    -7.13  -0.4%    8.8%
 US Copper                  383.75    -2.10  -0.5%   11.7%
                              
 Dollar                     79.873   -0.170  -0.2%   -0.4%
 CRB                       315.990   -1.620  -0.5%    3.5%
 
 US corn                    671.50    17.50   2.7%    3.9%
 US soybeans               1330.50    -1.25  -0.1%   11.0%
 US wheat                   652.75    14.00   2.2%    0.0%
 
 US Coffee                  184.85    -1.35  -0.7%  -19.0%
 US Cocoa                  2383.00   -27.00  -1.1%   13.0%
 US Sugar                    23.77     0.11   0.5%    2.3%
 
 US silver                  33.413   -0.799  -2.3%   19.7%
 US platinum               1695.70    10.80   0.6%   20.7%
 US palladium               704.25    -5.70  -0.8%    7.3%
 	
	
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.