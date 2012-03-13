FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Broadly higher ahead of Fed; oil, gold up
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Broadly higher ahead of Fed; oil, gold up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* CRB up nearly half a percent, awaiting Fed
    * Oil, gold rise with most key markets

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Commodity prices rose
broadly on Tuesday despite a stronger dollar, as
investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting expected to indicate the likelihood of a new round of
U.S. monetary easing.	
    The Fed is expected issue its policy statement at about 2:15
p.m. EDT (1815) , with investors keenly awaiting hints
on a multi-billion dollar economic stimulus program.
 	
    Some expect the Fed to undertake a stimulus as large as $525
billion this year. A $600 billion stimulus package in 2010 gave
a major boost to commodity prices. 	
    But others think a recovering U.S. economy will keep the
central bank from announcing another round of easing.	
    U.S. retail sales in February posted their largest gain in
five months, data on Tuesday showed, as Americans snapped up
motor vehicles and bought a range of goods even as they paid
more for gasoline. 	
    The retail sales data followed Friday's strong employment
report showing February was the  third straight month that the
U.S. labor market has shown solid growth. 	
    The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies 
for a second day in a row, making dollar-denominated commodities
costlier for international buyers.	
    Yet, prices of most commodities, including oil and gold,
were up. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index
 posted a quarter percent gain by noon.	
    U.S. crude oil was up 0.6 percent, or 64 cents, at
$106.98 a barrel.	
    Gold prices turned positive after being lower early, trading
at around the key $1,700 an ounce level.	
    	
 Prices at 12:07 p.m. EDT (1607 GMT)                        
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   107.02     0.68   0.7%    8.3%
 Brent crude                126.32     0.98   0.8%   17.6%
 Natural gas                 2.210   -0.059  -2.6%  -26.1%
 
 US gold                   1698.80    -1.00  -0.1%    8.4%
 Gold                      1698.00    -1.05  -0.1%    8.6%
 US Copper                  390.85     7.10   1.9%   13.8%
 LME Copper                8593.00   148.00   1.8%   13.1%
 Dollar                     79.996    0.106   0.1%   -0.2%
 CRB                       317.390    1.410   0.5%    4.0%
 
 US corn                    671.00    -0.50  -0.1%    3.8%
 US soybeans               1351.75    21.25   1.6%   12.8%
 US wheat                   652.00    -0.75  -0.1%   -0.1%
 
 US Coffee                  185.70     0.80   0.5%  -18.6%
 US Cocoa                  2384.00     1.00   0.0%   13.0%
 US Sugar                    23.97     0.20   0.8%    3.2%
 
 US silver                  33.635    0.222   0.7%   20.5%
 US platinum               1698.90     3.20   0.2%   20.9%
 US palladium               702.50    -1.75  -0.3%    7.1%

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.