COMMODITIES-Down broadly on dollar, oil stockpile weighs
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 6 years ago

COMMODITIES-Down broadly on dollar, oil stockpile weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Oil off 11-month high; gold, copper down too
    * Soybeans offer bright spot, extending rally

    By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices closed lower
as did most other commodities on Wednesday after the
the dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier
assets.	
    Industrial and precious metals were down too, with copper
retreating from a one-week high on worries about lagging Chinese
demand. Gold extended Tuesday's losses on fears that the U.S.
monetary easing was over for now.  	
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
settled down nearly 1 percent, reflecting the broad decline.	
    On the agricultural side, soybeans offered a bright spot,
hitting a 5-1/2-month high and extending a run-up from the
previous session on concerns about thinning U.S. crop supplies
this summer. 	
    In crude oil, London's Brent settled at $124.97 per
barrel, down $1.25, or 0.99 percent. It settled at $126.22 on
Tuesday, the highest close for front-month Brent since April 8,
2011. 	
    U.S. April crude finished at $105.43, falling $1.28, 	
or 1.2 percent.	
    Aside from the stronger dollar, oil was dragged down by 
data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week for the fourth
time in a row. 	
    	
 Prices at 7:07 p.m. EDT (2306 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                   105.72     0.29   0.3%    7.0%
 Brent crude                  0.00     0.00   0.0% -100.0%
 Natural gas                 2.284    0.000   0.0%  -23.6%
 
 US gold                   1642.90   -51.30  -3.0%    4.9%
 Gold                      1642.99     0.89   0.1%    5.1%
 US Copper                  384.80    -5.45  -1.4%   12.0%
                          #VALUE!
 Dollar                      0.000    0.000   0.0% -100.0%
 CRB                       315.170   -2.900  -0.9%    3.2%
 
 US corn                    669.50    -4.50  -0.7%    3.6%
 US soybeans               1356.00     7.25   0.5%   13.1%
 US wheat                   651.75     0.25   0.0%   -0.2%
 
 US Coffee                  183.60    -2.55  -1.4%  -19.5%
 US Cocoa                  2314.00   -58.00  -2.4%    9.7%
 US Sugar                    24.44     0.31   1.3%    5.2%
 
 US silver                  32.181   -1.400  -4.2%   15.3%
 US platinum               1675.30   -26.50  -1.6%   19.2%
 US palladium               697.45   -11.40  -1.6%    6.3%
 	
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

